Steven Hammell accepts the dismay of Motherwell’s fans after draw

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell says he can understand the frustration of the fans after his team went eight matches without a win following their 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Boos rang out of Fir Park as the Steelmen threw away a lead and had to settle for a point with the Staggies.

Motherwell broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining with Stuart McKinstry firing in a low drive from the edge of the box.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw managed to get a hand to it, but was unable to turn it around the right post as it rolled into the net.

But with 10 minutes remaining, Jordy Hiwula made an immediate impact, only seconds after coming off the bench, pouncing on a loose ball and charging towards goal, firing a low drive past Liam Kelly to equalise.

“It is a game we should have won with the position that we found ourselves in,” Hammell said. “We should have seen that through and got the three points.

“The message before the match was if we kept a clean sheet we would win the game. We have enough to hurt opposition and score goals and if we keep the door shut we would see it over the line. It was a cheap goal to concede. Absolutely I understand their frustration.”

Ross County’s winless streak continues having not gained a victory in their last seven matches.

Manager Malky Mackay was disappointed that his men were not taking all three points back to Dingwall, but he praised the fight in his team to come from behind to at least take a point back north.

“I am really delighted with the response but disappointed we didn’t win the game,” he said.

“It is never easy at Motherwell and conditions were hellish which affected both teams.

“We looked comfortable so I was disappointed when they scored as they weren’t testing our goal.

“But we came back from that and we pushed for the equaliser and then I thought we could go and win. We had two or three chances and Liam Kelly made some great saves. Overall I am disappointed we didn’t win.

“But I have a team that are fighting for everything, it is just being clinical in both boxes and being resilient in your own box.

“We were resilient in the second half in our box against the land of the giants when they were throwing everything in, but we also created some great chances today.”