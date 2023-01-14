Neil Wood vows Salford will ‘keep pushing’ in automatic promotion hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Wood vows Salford will ‘keep pushing’ in automatic promotion hunt

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.41pm
Boss Neil Wood vows Salford will ‘keep pushing’ in automatic promotion hunt (Martin Rickett/PA)
Boss Neil Wood vows Salford will 'keep pushing' in automatic promotion hunt (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Neil Wood praised his “hungry” Salford side as their League Two promotion bid was boosted by a 2-0 victory over Sutton.

A first half Conor McAleny double fired the Ammies to a second successive victory as they rose to fifth in the table.

The in-form Salford striker opened the scoring early on with a precise low finish as the hosts assumed control.

McAleny added a second after a Lewis Ward mistake shortly before the interval, notching a fifth goal in only three games.

Rob Milsom had the opportunity to hand the travelling U’s a late lifeline but new Salford recruit Alex Cairns saved from the spot.

“I’m very pleased to get back-to-back wins,” Wood said.

“We’re happy to start the year well at home and I’m pleased with the performance.

“We knew with the conditions that it was going to be a difficult game and a battle, which I thought we coped well with.

“To come in at half time 2-0 up, it gave us a nice cushion.

“That third place is up for grabs but there’ll be us and eight other teams thinking that as well.

“We’re going to challenge all the way and we’re confident we can be up there. We want a consistency of wins but we feel like we can catch anyone.

“We can only get there with wins, so the last two games have been a step in the right direction.

“We’ve got to keep pushing ourselves; we’ve got a good squad and good people in that changing room, and we’re hungry to want more.”

Meanwhile, Sutton’s four-match unbeaten run came to an end as their poor away record of two victories on their travels continues.

Boss Matt Gray said: “It was a disappointing afternoon for us.

“We’ve had several good moments and Milsom’s been an excellent penalty taker for us but today wasn’t to be.

“If that penalty goes in, I believe we’d go on and at least get a point.

“There’s still a lot of positives and I’m very pleased with a lot of things but I’m surprised that we’ve lost the game.

“We’re not far away, I’m really pleased with where we’re at.

“We’ve been on a great run of form and today’s a decent performance on probably the worst pitch in the league in very difficult conditions.

“We’ve come here against the favourites to win the league at the start of the season with one of the biggest budgets and we’ve gone toe-to-toe.

“I’m pleased with a lot of things but it just wasn’t to be. I can accept that as long as I feel the lads put a shift in and they did.”

