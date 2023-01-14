Neil Harris insists things are looking up after Gillingham beat Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Neil Harris insists things are looking up after Gillingham beat Hartlepool

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.43pm
Gillingham Head Coach, Neil Harris, looks on during the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture date: Saturday April 2, 2022.
Gillingham Head Coach, Neil Harris, looks on during the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture date: Saturday April 2, 2022.

Gillingham boss Neil Harris believes the only way is up for his side after they secured a first league win since October with a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool.

In the battle of the Football League’s bottom two clubs, Gillingham ran out comfortable winners thanks to goals from debutant Tom Nichols and Dom Jefferies.

Harris’ side, boosted by four January arrivals since their American takeover, now sit just two points behind Hartlepool and three adrift of safety.

“It’s been a great day. Off the back of the Leicester performance last week, every day in training has been boosted by new arrivals and the group has grown in confidence and belief,” said Harris.

“We haven’t scored the first goal enough this season, so once we got that it gave a belief and confidence to them.

“Today there was more quality on show from the group. Players who have been here all season performed so much better. It was a good, strong performance – we could have scored six today.

“We looked like a different team. Are we the finished article? No, we’re nowhere near, and it’s only one game. But we’re moving in the right direction.

“We need that level of performance in every game. I can see the coming together of a good group. That’s for us to keep developing.

“We understand where we are – we’re bottom of the league because we’ve been the poorest team in it. All I can do is keep focusing on making us better and adding the right players.

“We know where we’ll end up if we keep winning games and playing like that.”

Meanwhile, Hartlepool manager Keith Curle was left to lament his side’s lack of quality going forward, which he believes was where the game was ultimately lost.

The former England defender has called upon his charges to start picking up points quickly in their bid to beat the drop.

“Goals change games and I think Gillingham have a few more players who can affect the game going forward,” said Curle.

“Their game is hitting the target man and getting men onto the ball off that.

“It’s not a crime to lose the first header, but we need to get ourselves in positions where we can deal with the second phase.

“Their second goal involves one flicked header and their lad goes through the middle of our defence.

“All our games are vital. There are going to be twists and turns, and there are going to be days when we get that win.

“But if we get the next win that doesn’t mean we’re going to be staying up. We know what we’ve got to do. It’s a 20-game run now and we need to get enough points to keep us above that line.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks