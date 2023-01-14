Ian Evatt hails goalscorer Kieran Lee as Bolton ease past Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Evatt hails goalscorer Kieran Lee as Bolton ease past Portsmouth

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.43pm
Ian Evatt’s Bolton were comfortable winners over Portsmouth (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ian Evatt’s Bolton were comfortable winners over Portsmouth (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ian Evatt praised “silent assassin” Kieran Lee after Bolton beat Portsmouth 3-0 to secure their second win over the south coast club in five days.

Buoyed by a 1-0 quarter-final victory in the Papa Johns Trophy, Wanderers kept up their play-off in Sky Bet League One push boosted by Lee’s second-half goal and man of the match display.

“He is a delight to watch and the players love him,” said Boltom manager Evatt of the 34-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday player.

“He is quiet; a silent assassin. But he is a good, experienced player,” added Evatt, with Lee’s 47th-minute strike sandwiched between goals from Dion Charles and Eoin Toal.

“Kieran drifts and floats through games but finds some intelligent positions. He has become a bit nastier as well.

“He has won his duels and 50/50s which you perhaps don’t think Kieran Lee does those kind of things.

“If we can keep him in one piece he is a huge player for us.”

Wanderers remain fifth but are now unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions. They never looked in danger after Charles’ 12th goal of the campaign in the 15th minute.

“Playing Portsmouth last Tuesday and getting an important result, was always going to make this game more difficult,” said Evatt.

“And when you have not got a manager sometimes it gives players freedom and takes the pressure off. They can have almost a free hit.

“We started well and scored a good goal but seemed to think the job was done.

“I asked the players at half-time to keep up the intensity and energy. We got the two goals and managed to see out the game pretty comfortably.”

Portsmouth, now 15th, have not won a league game since October 22 and interim head coach Simon Bassey blamed the “bad mixture” for the visitors’ latest setback.

“We have a habit of making things hard for ourselves at the moment,” he said.

“Two minutes after half-time the game is over. At 2-0 down, against a good team and the position we are in, it gave us a real problem.

“We are not keeping clean sheets, we are not scoring goals. It is a bad mixture for confidence and a bad mixture for picking up results.

“But it is a two-way street. I picked the team and I set the tactics and they didn’t work as I wanted it to.

“Portsmouth should be looking to be in the play-offs but there are no givens. Just because you get 20,000 at home doesn’t mean you are going to be top of the league.

“But it’s not a time to feel sorry for ourselves. This is a big boys’ football club, you have got to put your big boy pants on and come to work Monday and start owning stuff.”

