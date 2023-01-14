David Wagner wants Norwich win to be springboard for strong end to season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wagner wants Norwich’s 4-0 humbling of Preston to provide a springboard for a strong finish to the Championship campaign.

The German was installed after Dean Smith lost his job following a Boxing Day defeat at Luton and in his first league match at the helm, oversaw a display packed with industry and invention.

Teemu Pukki scored twice, either side of a double for Kieran Dowell, starting for the first time since 29 October.

Norwich’s jubilant away following loudly hailed their new boss, who struck notes of ambition and caution.

“What makes it important for me is we won in a certain style, with our ideas of football,” said Wagner, whose team climbed to seventh at full-time.

“The players were fantastic… with a lot of energy and intensity and good aggression. We were good offensively and score some wonderful goals

“I wasn’t happy with how clinical we were because in the second half we had a lot of clear-cut chances. Defensively, we played very well and it was a deserved win.

“It was good but this was the first step. We still have a lot of work to do. In some situations, we weren’t focused or concentrated enough and we still gave away a few opportunities.

“This [result and performance] helps for everything that will come. They have shown it is possible to play in this style, with this identity and to be successful.

Wagner saluted the unbroken backing provided by roughly 1,000 fans who made the 240-mile journey from East Anglia.

“If you don’t feel the energy and intensity from the stands it makes it much more difficult to create this energy on the grass,” said Wagner.

And there were encouraging words for Dowell, who had only one goal this term prior to an influential performance at Deepdale.

“He is a wonderful footballer in possession, with a great touch and good vision and can play in tight spaces, [he is strong on] long-range passes and has a good finish,” added Wagner.

“I told him if he listens and gets on board with what we want to add to his game, he can be a player on a different level.”

Preston have lost four successive Championship matches on their own ground and this one-sided affair hit Lowe hard after the promise of beating Huddersfield at home in the FA Cup last week.

Norwich were three goals to the good after 28 minutes and will count themselves unlucky not to have scored more than four.

“The first half killed the game… there was some good play and good finishes from them, but from us, it was very sloppy and unacceptable,” said Lowe.

“There is no excuse for that performance, I didn’t see it coming. We fancied ourselves. We changed shape [to a back four] to be more solid and resolute, but it looked the other way.

“I can be outclassed by quality players, I just can’t be outclassed in running and fighting and really having a gutsy display and determination. We didn’t show any of that.”

Preston have won only three of 14 Championship home fixtures, scoring eight goals and conceding 18.

“It shouldn’t be difficult [to play at home], but it is at the moment, you can see that,” said Lowe.