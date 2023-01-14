Michael Duff critical of Barnsley’s finishing following defeat at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Duff critical of Barnsley’s finishing following defeat at Charlton

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.47pm
Michael Duff’s Barnsley suffered defeat at Charlton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Duff’s Barnsley suffered defeat at Charlton (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley manager Michael Duff was critical of his side’s finishing after they suffered a 2-0 League One defeat at Charlton.

The Tykes had taken 19 points from a possible 21 but have now suffered back-to-back league losses.

Charlton were fortunate to be leading at the interval, winger Tyreece Campbell scoring his first senior goal as he fired a low effort past Bradley Collins at his near post.

Substitute Macauley Bonne – signed on Thursday – was involved in the Addicks’ second. The striker’s scuffed shot rebounded off the inside of the left post for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to convert.

Duff said: “We were good. We got done on a counter, probably with the first shot they had. The goalie will be disappointed.

“I don’t think many teams will come here this season – with the players they have got and recruited – and have as many chances. We’ve had 23 shots and 65 per cent of the ball, so it wasn’t pointless possession.

“We’ve had a bit of bad luck – hit the crossbar twice, had one off the line and one that looked to be going in and hit our player.

“The second goal kills the game for us and he (Rak-Sakyi) is two yards offside. We need the referees to get those decisions right.

“(I’m feeling) frustration because we lost the game, but I’ll take the performance all the time.

“We’ve had it a bit in the last few weeks – four penalties alone given against us. We can’t blame the referee, we’ve had 23 shots and two on target. That’s where we need to improve our game.

“We’ve lost 3-0, 3-0 and 2-0. In the first game the referee sends a man off when he shouldn’t. The second we weren’t good enough and today we just fell the wrong side of fine margins again.”

Charlton have won three league matches in a row for the first time since October.

Manager Dean Holden said: “It had a bit of everything, didn’t it? First of all I’m really pleased with the three points and the clean sheet.

“We had some adversity to deal with. Sess (Steven Sessegnon) felt something at the back of his knee right at the end of the warm up. Sean (Clare) came into the starting 11 and we had to sort set-pieces.

“Then we lost Todd (Kane) just before half-time. Hopefully it’s not too bad, it looks like he has some tightness in his hamstring, so we had to reshuffle.

“Barnsley had chances. I’m not going to sit here and say it was perfect, because it wasn’t – far from it – but it never is. The crossbar might still be rattling now, I don’t know and I don’t really care.

“Two fantastic goals. I’m really pleased for Tyreece. He wasn’t even in the squad in the last game because I wanted to get some minutes into his legs in our under-21 game. It was a great moment for him and his family.

“I’ve just been told by their manager that Jes was offside. I don’t really care. (Manchester United’s Marcus) Rashford was offside the other night (for one of his cup goals against Charlton) – it’s swings and roundabouts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks