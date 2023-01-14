Michael Duff critical of Barnsley’s finishing following defeat at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley manager Michael Duff was critical of his side’s finishing after they suffered a 2-0 League One defeat at Charlton.

The Tykes had taken 19 points from a possible 21 but have now suffered back-to-back league losses.

Charlton were fortunate to be leading at the interval, winger Tyreece Campbell scoring his first senior goal as he fired a low effort past Bradley Collins at his near post.

Substitute Macauley Bonne – signed on Thursday – was involved in the Addicks’ second. The striker’s scuffed shot rebounded off the inside of the left post for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to convert.

Duff said: “We were good. We got done on a counter, probably with the first shot they had. The goalie will be disappointed.

“I don’t think many teams will come here this season – with the players they have got and recruited – and have as many chances. We’ve had 23 shots and 65 per cent of the ball, so it wasn’t pointless possession.

“We’ve had a bit of bad luck – hit the crossbar twice, had one off the line and one that looked to be going in and hit our player.

“The second goal kills the game for us and he (Rak-Sakyi) is two yards offside. We need the referees to get those decisions right.

“(I’m feeling) frustration because we lost the game, but I’ll take the performance all the time.

“We’ve had it a bit in the last few weeks – four penalties alone given against us. We can’t blame the referee, we’ve had 23 shots and two on target. That’s where we need to improve our game.

“We’ve lost 3-0, 3-0 and 2-0. In the first game the referee sends a man off when he shouldn’t. The second we weren’t good enough and today we just fell the wrong side of fine margins again.”

Charlton have won three league matches in a row for the first time since October.

Manager Dean Holden said: “It had a bit of everything, didn’t it? First of all I’m really pleased with the three points and the clean sheet.

“We had some adversity to deal with. Sess (Steven Sessegnon) felt something at the back of his knee right at the end of the warm up. Sean (Clare) came into the starting 11 and we had to sort set-pieces.

“Then we lost Todd (Kane) just before half-time. Hopefully it’s not too bad, it looks like he has some tightness in his hamstring, so we had to reshuffle.

“Barnsley had chances. I’m not going to sit here and say it was perfect, because it wasn’t – far from it – but it never is. The crossbar might still be rattling now, I don’t know and I don’t really care.

“Two fantastic goals. I’m really pleased for Tyreece. He wasn’t even in the squad in the last game because I wanted to get some minutes into his legs in our under-21 game. It was a great moment for him and his family.

“I’ve just been told by their manager that Jes was offside. I don’t really care. (Manchester United’s Marcus) Rashford was offside the other night (for one of his cup goals against Charlton) – it’s swings and roundabouts.”