Max Bird wonder strike in Derby victory hailed as goal of the season contender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Bird wonder strike in Derby victory hailed as goal of the season contender

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.51pm
Max Bird scored a stunning goal for Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Bird scored a stunning goal for Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Max Bird’s stunning strike has a strong claim for goal of the season, according to Derby first-team coach Matt Hamshaw.

The Rams’ skipper smashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner from more than 30 yards to help his side recover from a goal down to win 3-2 at Cheltenham and continue their sparkling run of form.

“Wow, what a goal,” Hamshaw said. “I’ve just said to him, whoever had the goal of the season before today does not have it now.

“What an unbelievable goal and we’ve been banging on at him to shoot more and he has unbelievable feet.”

Cheltenham took an early lead through Caleb Taylor before Derby stormed back to make it 3-1, but Alfie May’s late goal set up a tense finish.

“Fair play to Cheltenham, they are a good team who have won eight games at home this season so it goes to show what a tough place it is to come,” Hamshaw said.

“At times we were outstanding, some of our forward play, and we probably should have taken more opportunities.

“Would we have taken a 3-2 win this morning? It’s not great for our hearts, but we probably would.

“All winning teams have to hang on, defend well, press high and work hard. This is a fantastic group and we are on a long unbeaten run, so long may it continue.”

The home side took a shock lead inside two minutes when Liam Sercombe won a 50-50 challenge and crossed for Taylor to nod in the first goal of his career on his 20th birthday.

It was the first goal Derby had conceded in 463 minutes, but they responded quickly.

Eiran Cashin found Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on the right and his cross was headed past Luke Southwood by Conor Hourihane in the eighth minute.

Paul Warne’s side added their second three minutes later when, after Jason Knight’s shot on the edge of the box was blocked, Bird followed up to smash a superb long-range effort past Southwood.

The lead was extended 10 minutes into the second half when a misplaced pass from Ryan Broom was seized upon by Tom Barkhuizen, who finished confidently.

May pulled one back in the 77th minute, slamming in Taylor’s nod down from close range, but Derby on to make it four wins in a row in all competitions and 12 unbeaten in the league.

Despite the loss, Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott was encouraged by his team’s efforts against the in-form Rams.

“We were very good and we’ve had a right go against a really good team,” Elliott said.

“We’ve been on the front foot, caused them a lot of problems and a quick look at the stats shows you there is nothing in it in terms of shots, chances created and all the rest of it.

“Ultimately, we’ve been done with an absolute ‘worldy’ and we’ve given them something of our own making.

“I don’t like getting beaten, but I can handle it as long as we represent ourselves properly, which is what I think we did. If we approach all the games in the same manner, the rest will take care of itself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks