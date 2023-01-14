Gav Gunning feels Swindon players showed they are a level above League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gav Gunning feels Swindon players showed they are a level above League Two

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 7.05pm Updated: January 14 2023, 8.07pm
Gav Gunning felt his side showed they above League Two level (PA)
Gav Gunning felt his side showed they above League Two level (PA)

Swindon caretaker manager Gav Gunning believes that Charlie Austin and many of his squad showed that they are a level above League Two  as the Robins put Grimsby to the sword in a 5-0 win at the County Ground.

Austin made a dream second debut for Swindon when opening the scoring midway through the first half but it was after the break that the floodgates really opened.

Marcel Lavinier doubled the lead before Jonny Williams, Ronan Darcy and Saidou Khan wrapped up a comprehensive win.

Gunning said: “He [Austin] was good. He wasn’t world class or anything but it was a very good performance and I think he looked probably a level above this league.

“But, we had a few lads who played like they were above the level today.

“When you have a player who went and played in the Premier League and comes back down you hope he will show he is above the level and he did that for us today.

“When you have Charlie in the team, to get his full effect in the game, you want him to draw the centre halves out.

“Sometimes we lent into that, sometimes we went down the sides and even over the press when we had to and to be fair it was pretty effective.”

The game had been held up for 10 minutes early in the first half after referee Sam Purkiss was hit in the face by an attempted clearance from Swindon captain Angus MacDonald.

Players rushed to the assistance of the official and after treatment from the Swindon medical staff, Purkiss was taken off the field on a stretcher and replaced in the middle by fourth official Gareth Viccars.

Gunning added: “He should have stuck his head on it, I thought he was going to flick it on for us.

“It is not funny because I think he got knocked out, but I think he’s fine.

“He just didn’t move quick enough, did he?”

Swindon media manager Dave Wrixton later said: “He has got a concussion and has been taken to Great Western Hospital, but he seems okay.

“It was just a precaution to take him there.”

Austin marked his return by scoring after 25 minutes when Remeao Hutton swung in a cross and the 33-year-old got above his marker to power home a header.

Grimsby were down to 10 men after 34 minutes when Danny Amos saw red for chopping down Jacob Wakeling on the edge of the area.

Swindon had a second after 62 minutes as Hutton floated a ball to the back post for Lavinier to volleyed it in with his first touch since coming off the bench.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s shot proved too hot to handle for Max Crocombe three minutes later and Williams was on hand to put home the third.

Tyrese Shade then found space and ran across the field before teeing up Darcy with a perfectly-weighted pass and the midfielder finished smartly across the goalkeeper.

Khan capped a fine individual display when he made it five late on as he slammed a shot into the roof of the net from close range.

Grimsby boss Paul Hirst said: “It was always going to be a tough game. I know we were one goal behind prior to the sending off but the dismissal was against the side you would least like to be down to 10 men against.

“It was a hard, hard afternoon. The better team won by far. You don’t like to lose any game, certainly not by that scoreline.

“I think we have to give Swindon credit but there are certain situations and goals that we have to defend better and we didn’t. But it was always going to be a tough game.

“We started quite bright and their keeper made a good save. But we have to score. It gives you something to hold onto. But we weren’t good enough on the ball.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks