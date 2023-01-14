Ivan Toney sets Brentford on way to routine win over beleaguered Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ivan Toney sets Brentford on way to routine win over beleaguered Bournemouth

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 7.33pm
Brentford’s Ivan Toney scores from the penalty spot (Adam Davy/PA).
Brentford’s Ivan Toney scores from the penalty spot (Adam Davy/PA).

Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen fired Brentford up to eighth in the Premier League as Bournemouth’s collapse continued.

Toney’s first-half penalty and Jensen’s late strike earned a 2-0 win and inflicted a sixth straight defeat since the World Cup on the freefalling Cherries, all since Gary O’Neil was made their permanent manager.

It was a third consecutive Premier League win for the hosts and made it seven games unbeaten, a run which includes victories over Liverpool and Manchester City.

Thomas Frank’s enterprising side are now ahead of Liverpool, while only defeats for West Ham and Everton kept Bournemouth out of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth, still without a Premier League goal since the season restarted, could have gone ahead when Philip Billing swung in a cross for Kieffer Moore, but the Wales striker’s header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors were forced into a first-half change when Lewis Cook, hurt in an earlier 50-50 challenge with Jensen, tried in vain to continue before admitting defeat, with Ben Pearson replacing him.

The Bees took the lead moments later when Toney, back after missing two matches with a knee injury, chased a high ball from Yoane Wissa.

The striker was grappled to the floor by defender Marcos Senesi, giving referee Jarred Gillett what looked a simple penalty decision.

VAR might have spotted Toney actually held on to the defender’s arm until they reached the box, but the decision stood.

Toney, still to miss a penalty for Brentford, duly took his unblemished record to to 21 successful spot-kicks from 21 attempts.

It was the 26th-year-old’s 14th goal of the season and his sixth in his last five appearances, illustrating once again how much Brentford will miss him if he is banned by the Football Association over alleged breaches of betting rules.

Toney celebrated by cupping his ears in front of the Bournemouth fans, who had been giving him stick over the gambling charges.

Brentford continued to attack after the break and Josh Dasilva’s chip floated over the crossbar before Cherries keeper Neto denied Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo.

Wissa then had an opportunity at the far post but his volley flew well over.

Bournemouth’s best chance to equalise fell to substitute Siriki Dembele, who shook off three defenders before hitting a powerful drive which was saved by David Raya.

But the Bees promptly broke up the other end and Jensen converted Dasilva’s cross from the edge of the box to wrap up another impressive win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks