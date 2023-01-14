Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis on target as Celtic reach Viaplay Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis on target as Celtic reach Viaplay Cup final

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 7.47pm
Daizen Maeda (right) netted Celtic’s first-half opener (Steve Welsh/PA)
Daizen Maeda (right) netted Celtic’s first-half opener (Steve Welsh/PA)

Goals from Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis took Celtic into the Viaplay Cup final with a 2-0 victory over valiant Kilmarnock at Hampden Park.

Japan international Maeda knew little about it when the ball bounced off his chest a few yards from goal in the 18th minute following an Aaron Mooy free-kick.

The holders had two goals chalked off by VAR for offside after the break which kept Derek McInnes’ side in touch.

However, second-half substitute Giakoumakis – tipped to be on his way out of Parkhead – grabbed a second in the fifth minute of six added minutes to finish off a Killie side who had put in a determined display in the swirling wind and rain before coming up short against the Scottish champions.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will face either Rangers or Aberdeen in the final, with that last-four game taking place at the national stadium on Sunday.

Celtic ran out comfortable 2-0 winner when Killie visited Parkhead in the cinch Premiership at the weekend and there were few outside Rugby Park who gave the Ayrshire side a chance.

Killie striker Kyle Lafferty returned from his 10-game ban for being caught using sectarian language on video but he would inadvertently contribute to the opening Hoops goal.

However, Danny Armstrong had the Celtic defence in trouble in the opening moments.

There was less than 30 seconds played when stretching forward Kyle Vassell just missed a cross from the Kilmarnock winger, who then forced a corner which was headed behind by Liam Donnelly.

Celtic, with right-back Josip Juranovic in for Alistair Johnston, were put under pressure again when defender Carl Starfelt gave possession away to Rory McKenzie, who forced a fine save from Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart with a low drive.

The Parkhead side began to assert themselves and soon took the lead.

When midfielder Mooy swung a free-kick into the box from the right, Lafferty’s attempted clearance from inside the six-yard box came off the chest of Maeda and into the net.

The Rugby Park side responded immediately and Hart saved a Joe Wright header before Donnelly headed the resultant corner over the crossbar, chances that McInnes’s side could ill afford to squander.

Christian Doidge and Liam Polworth took over from Lafferty and Donnelly for the start of the second half.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate had the ball in the net in the 49th minute but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside and he sent a drive wide of the target from the edge of the box six minutes later.

Maeda beat Killie goalkeeper Sam Walker from 14 yards on the hour mark but VAR ruled the goal out for an earlier offside on fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi who had slipped him through.

Celtic were in control but – at the other end, following a Killie break – Armstrong hit the sidenetting on the stretch.

Postecoglou made a triple substitution with Giakoumakis, Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley on for Jota, Furuhashi and Hatate, with Kilmarnock’s Scott Robinson taking over from Vassell, just before Hart made a great save from Doidge’s close-range strike.

In the 83rd minute, as play stretched from end to end, Walker dived low to tip Mooy’s curling effort clear and then Abada missed the target with a header.

But – at the death – Giakoumakis, who might have given away a penalty when he clumsily challenged Wright inside the box, tapped the ball into an empty net after Walker spilled a shot from fellow Hoops substitute David Turnbull.

