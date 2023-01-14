Kilmarnock denied clear penalty in Viaplay Cup defeat to Celtic – Derek McInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock denied clear penalty in Viaplay Cup defeat to Celtic – Derek McInnes

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 9.31pm
Kilmarnock should have had a Hampden penalty, says Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kilmarnock should have had a Hampden penalty, says Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes (Steve Welsh/PA)

Derek McInnes claims Kilmarnock were denied a clear penalty before they lost a late second goal in the 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park.

The holders were leading by an early Daizen Maeda opener as the match entered six added minutes when a clumsy challenge by Hoops substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis on Killie defender Joe Wright inside the box was ignored by referee Willie Collum, who was not asked to take another look by the VAR Greg Aitken.

Giakoumakis then tapped in a second to clinch a final spot against either Rangers or Aberdeen, who play the second semi-final on Sunday.

An incredulous McInnes said: “I feel at the penalty at the end, Joe Wright was manhandled. There is no way Giakoumakis can get to the ball but he has come through him, two arms round him. It is a penalty kick.

“I don’t understand why that is not a penalty, the referee has a brilliant view.

“What is the point of me speaking to the referee? Seriously.

“VAR should be speaking to the referee, that is the conversation that needs to be had, not me after the event when Celtic are through to a final. Pre-VAR, post-VAR – that is a penalty kick.

“Giakoumakis gets a bit excited. He is clumsy, it is a striker’s challenge, he stumbles into the back of Joe Wright with two hands around his waist, it is a penalty kick.

“Whoever is in the VAR, needs to be big enough to say to the referee, ‘are you sure you have seen this right? You need to come and see this again’.

“You have a really experienced referee there and you need experienced people to ask the experienced referee to have another look at it.

“What does it take? 30 seconds to have another look. I think if he sees it again, he will give a penalty.”

Notwithstanding his disappointment, McInnes was pleased with his side’s performance.

He said: “I am delighted with the courage and personality and I felt there was a belief and attitude.

“Celtic are a good side but my team were good today. We made it a proper cup tie.”

Asked about the penalty incident, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou alluded to the recent claim of Rangers boss Michael Beale, who said his Hoops counterpart was lucky to be able to spend serious money on new signings.

He said: “I am a pretty lucky man, I just think it is filtering through.”

Postecoglou was glad to be able to give Celtic fans the chance to return for the final next month.

He said: “We have given out supporters another trip out here for a cup final which, when you start a season, that is your goal – to give yourself an opportunity to win trophies.”

However, he was unimpressed by the state of the Hampden Park pitch.

He said: “I am disappointed with the state of the pitch. I thought that would be better.

“You know when you come to Hampden it is a showcase event and you kind of want the conditions to be the best they possibly can.

“Even when I walked out before the game, I was disappointed in the pitch.

“There is a game there tomorrow so it is going to be tough for the two teams tomorrow as well.

“If you are going to have showcase events – where everyone is watching and the spotlight is there – you want to present it in the best possible condition.

“I don’t know how much football has been on it. It doesn’t have great grass cover, it didn’t really hold really well.

“I went to Motherwell’s pitch and that was perfect.

“I am not complaining, I am just saying. I was asked a question about a showcase event and you want to present everything in the best possible manner.

“Maybe they have had issues but in these big games, you hope it is presented well.”

