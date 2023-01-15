Emma Raducanu grateful for support of ‘role model’ England captain Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu grateful for support of ‘role model’ England captain Harry Kane

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 6.03am
Harry Kane, left, is a source of support for Emma Raducanu (Martin Rickett/Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane, left, is a source of support for Emma Raducanu (Martin Rickett/Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu feels lucky to have England captain Harry Kane in her corner as she looks to take the next steps in her professional career.

The 20-year-old goes into 2023 feeling positive about her game and her prospects, and appears to have overcome an untimely ankle injury ahead of a first-round meeting against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch at the Australian Open on Monday morning.

Raducanu’s remarkable US Open triumph saw her thrown into an intense spotlight at home and abroad, with the British number one having to try to adjust to a huge amount of noise around her as she attempted to find her feet on tour.

Speaking to other athletes who have been through something similar has proved helpful, and it was revealed a couple of months ago that Kane is someone she can dial up for advice and support.

Raducanu, who trained in a Tottenham shirt last year, told the PA news agency: “Harry’s obviously such a great role model and very professional and I think to be able to speak to him is really cool.

“We haven’t spoken so much but he’s obviously an outstanding player and it’s just pretty cool isn’t it. For someone of his achievements, it’s pretty remarkable how he’s so humble. I respect him a lot.

“It’s obviously really cool to speak to some other athletes. I think it’s good because we all kind of understand what each other are thinking and going through at times. And at the end of the day they’re just really cool people as well.”

Raducanu’s New York success elevated her to the ranks of superstar and she described feeling like Disney character Hannah Montana – a teenage girl who leads a secret double life as a pop star, when she went from picking up her MBE from the King dressed in Dior in November to getting changed for training in the back of a car.

While most of her off-season was spent working hard on her physical conditioning and preparing for Australia, she was also invited to the FIFA World Cup final in Doha after playing an exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

She relished watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe live up to their billing, saying: “I think watching it as an athlete you probably have a little bit of empathy as to what they’re feeling and what they’re thinking in those pressure situations and moments.

“I think you appreciate a lot more what they’re able to do under such circumstances. But then you also have a little bit of envy of, ‘Oh, I wish I was playing a tennis match on this scale with all this support’.

“The atmosphere was insane in the stadium. I’ve never heard anything like it.”

