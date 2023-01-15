Ireland lose T20 series as Zimbabwe claim six-wicket win By Press Association January 15 2023, 3.23pm Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl celebrates taking an Ireland wicket in their T20 series decider in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ireland fell to T20 series defeat as Zimbabwe claimed a six-wicket win in their Harare decider. Ryan Burl (30 not out) and Luke Jongwe (four not out) secured Zimbabwe a 2-1 success with six balls to spare as Ireland failed to defend their total of 141 for nine. Harry Tector and Curtis Campher rebuilt the Ireland innings after the hosts had slumped to 19 for three in the fourth over. A hard-fought final T20I, but Zimbabwe take the game and the series with a four-wicket win.SCORE: https://t.co/4FlZs7AEos#ZIMvIRE | #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/D6sDkWGktD— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) January 15, 2023 The pair put on 70 in 57 balls before Campher was caught behind for 27. Tector fell for 47, becoming one of the impressive Wesley Madhevere’s two victims, before George Dockrell (23) and Mark Adair (14) steered Ireland towards respectability. Zimbabwe were again without former England batter Gary Ballance, who had suffered concussion symptoms after being hit on the head during Thursday’s first meeting. Innocent Kaia (23) and Craig Ervine (54) laid the foundations for Zimbabwe’s victory with a second-wicket partnership of 42. Ervine hit six fours in his 43-ball knock, with Barry McCarthy and Ben White taking two wickets apiece for Ireland. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for… 2 Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues… 3 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 4 Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife 5 Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her 6 Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for… 7 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 8 ‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee… 9 Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt 10 Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police More from The Courier Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street 3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over… 4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the… Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why… Editor's Picks Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge of Dundee VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone has lost its way – big problems need addressed on and off the pitch Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row We ride with the 4×4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland’s worst weather VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident