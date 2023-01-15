Boss Emma Hayes full of praise for Chelsea goal-hero Sam Kerr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Boss Emma Hayes full of praise for Chelsea goal-hero Sam Kerr

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 4.01pm
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes heaped praise on striker Sam Kerr (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes heaped praise on striker Sam Kerr (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Hayes lauded striker Sam Kerr after her last-gasp header ensured Chelsea remained top of the Women’s Super League with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Gunners, who sit three points behind the league-leading Blues, controlled much of the action and broke the deadlock through Kim Little’s 57th-minute penalty, but a brilliant ball from substitute Jelena Cankovic set up Kerr in the final minute to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

That the Australia international persevered on what was a frustrating afternoon for her side was, believes her boss, a telling sign of Kerr’s unparalleled quality.

“What she has not many have,” said Hayes. “In fact, I don’t think anyone in the world can score the number of goals she has throughout her career because the standout attribute for me was that she doesn’t lose focus. Not at any point.

“She stays confident in the game, she knows that it will only take one chance and she stays switched on to that. The ball from Jelena was absolutely world class but so was the leap, so was the header. I really admire that, because so often the top players have a moment (where) they switch off. Not Sam.”

All looked to be going in favour of the hosts, who were in control throughout the first half but could not put the finishing touch on a number of chances despite a particularly aggressive effort from Frida Maanum.

The Gunners finally took the lead when Little sent Manuela Zinsberger the wrong way from the spot to the elation of the crowd – 46,811 tickets sold, according to a second-half announcement, though no official attendance figure was released.

Captain Kim Little's penalty opened the scoring in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Emirates
Captain Kim Little’s penalty opened the scoring in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Emirates (Tim Goode/PA)

Earlier this season Arsenal broke the WSL attendance record at the Emirates when 47,367 fans turned out for their North London derby against Tottenham.

While questions will be asked as to why the club elected not to reveal how many spectators attended this time around, Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall underlined the importance of his side learning how to adjust to bigger audiences.

He said: “It’s my hope going into this game that we can start playing better with a crowd. The more we experience it, the more we come here and do that, the more we can turn this into our fortress and create this great Arsenal atmosphere around it.

“You can also see the players, they’re getting more comfortable with it. It’s more engagement with the crowd and we will need to create that bond together in order to make the Emirates as difficult as possible for opposing teams to come and play.”

