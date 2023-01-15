Late Sam Kerr header keeps Chelsea on top and denies Arsenal victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Late Sam Kerr header keeps Chelsea on top and denies Arsenal victory

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 4.35pm Updated: January 15 2023, 10.47pm
Sam Kerr got Chelsea’s equaliser at Arsenal (PA)
Sam Kerr got Chelsea’s equaliser at Arsenal (PA)

Sam Kerr’s last-gasp header ensured Chelsea maintained their grip at the top of the Women’s Super League table with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The hosts controlled much of the contest but could not find the finishing touch until captain Kim Little fired home from the spot on 57 minutes after Niamh Charles was punished for her challenge on Caitlin Foord.

Steph Catley’s second-half effort from distance hit the crossbar and the Gunners, who were largely the dominant side, looked set to seal all three points, but the resilient Blues came alive in the final 10 minutes.

Jelena Cankovic was brought on for Sophie Ingle and quickly made the most of her 81st-minute substitution, sending a lovely long ball to Kerr who nodded in the equaliser on the stroke of full-time.

The result ensured the three-time defending champions remained three points clear of Manchester United, who moved into second place with a 6-0 thumping of Liverpool.

United are now level on 25 points with Arsenal, who dropped to third, but their prolific afternoon gave them the advantage on goal difference, netting a total 24 so far this season to the Gunners’ 20.

It took just six minutes for Lucia Garcia to fire in the opener before Alessia Russo and Hayley Ladd made it three before the halfway point.

Manchester United v Aston Villa – Barclays Women’s Super League – Old Trafford
Alessia Russo was on target in Manchester United’s big win (PA)

Emma Koivisto’s 63rd minute own goal added to Liverpool’s woes, which were exacerbated when Martha Thomas and Rachel Williams put the game firmly out of reach.

Fourth-placed Manchester City, three points behind United and Arsenal, won 1-0 at West Ham courtesy of a 50th-minute finish from Khadija Shaw, her ninth league goal of the campaign.

Everton moved up to fifth position after a 3-2 victory over Reading.

Katja Snoeijs opened the scoring with a low shot from the edge of the area in the ninth minute, before Jess Park made it two for the Toffees.

Justine Vanhaevermaet pulled one back for the visitors on the hour but Gabrielle George netted for the hosts just a minute later, and Reading were only able to claw one more back through Deanna Cooper.

Bottom side Leicester secured their first points of the season as they won 3-0 at home against an 11th-placed Brighton side playing their first match under new boss Jens Scheuer. Aileen Whelan, Sam Tierney and Monique Robinson scored for the Foxes, who are now four points behind the Seagulls and Reading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…

Editor's Picks