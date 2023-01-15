England clinch Jamaica series win with hard-fought victory at Copper Box By Press Association January 15 2023, 4.39pm England beat Jamaica in their Vitality Netball International Series decider (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their series decider. With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena. England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack. 🥳 @Vitality_UK Netball International Series champions!Thank you to @NetballJamaica for a fantastic three matches 👏 pic.twitter.com/5bjTQmnUsa— England Netball (@EnglandNetball) January 15, 2023 Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter. But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage. England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica’s task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction. Metcalf said: “I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I’m really proud.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for… 2 Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues… 3 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 4 Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife 5 Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her 6 Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for… 7 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 8 ‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee… 9 Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt 10 Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police More from The Courier Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street 3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over… 4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the… Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why… Editor's Picks Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge of Dundee VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone has lost its way – big problems need addressed on and off the pitch Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row We ride with the 4×4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland’s worst weather VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident