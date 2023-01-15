Hampden semi-final disrupted by brief VAR failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish football’s recently-introduced VAR technology briefly failed during the Viaplay Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Referee Nick Walsh appeared to have trouble with the communication equipment on his arm at the start of extra-time and there was a delay to the additional 30 minutes getting under way.

Walsh went off the field after Kemar Roofe put Rangers 2-1 ahead early in extra time and appeared to be checking the goal could stand.

After another delay, the game restarted and supporters at Hampden were soon told over the public address system that there would be no VAR for the rest of the game.

However, about four minutes later the fans were told that the video assistance technology was back working.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said: “The Scottish FA have confirmed to us that a technical issue with the VAR station at Clydesdale House resulted in a five-minute period where VAR was not in operation at Hampden Park.

“The issue was resolved by moving to the back-up station and VAR was operational immediately thereafter.”

VAR was introduced in Scotland’s top flight in mid-October.