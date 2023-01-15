5 players who have flown the flag for Ukraine in the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 players who have flown the flag for Ukraine in the Premier League

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 5.39pm
Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of several Ukrainian players to ply their trade in the Premier League (PA)

Mykhailo Mudryk will become the latest Ukrainian player to feature in the Premier League after joining Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar Donetsk a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the other Ukrainian imports to have played in the English top flight.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City and Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko enjoyed success at Manchester City before switching to Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Signed by City from Russian side Ufa in July 2016, Zinchenko was sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven for the 2016-17 season. He returned to City and made 14 appearances in all competitions in the following campaign before establishing himself in the side. After recovering from knee surgery, Zinchenko started the 2021 Champions League final which City lost to Chelsea. In July 2022 he signed for Arsenal for a reported fee of £30million.

Vitalii Mykolenko – Everton

Signed from Dynamo Kiev in January 2022, Mykolenko scored his first goal for the club with a stunning volley in a 2-1 win at Leicester in May which lifted the Toffees out of the Premier League relegation zone. A few weeks earlier he and Zinchenko were in tears on their respective benches ahead of Everton’s game with Manchester City as the home side emerged from the tunnel draped in Ukraine flags with City’s players wearing T-shirts bearing the flag of their homeland and the words ‘No War’ following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Rebrov – Tottenham and West Ham

Sergei Rebrov played for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham following his move from Dynamo Kyiv (Andrew Parsons/PA)

One half of Dynamo Kyiv’s prolific striking duo in the of the late 1990s, Rebrov joined Spurs in the summer of 2000 and scored 12 goals in all competitions in his debut season but found his starting opportunities limited under Glenn Hoddle, following the sacking of George Graham. After two loan spells at Fenerbahce, Rebrov joined Championship side West Ham but scored just twice for the club before rejoining Dynamo Kyiv.

Andriy Shevchenko – Chelsea

Andriy Shevchenko had a stint at Stamford Bridge (Rebecca Naden/PA)


Rebrov’s striking partner arrived in England following a highly successful spell with AC Milan, costing Chelsea £30million. Shevchenko scored 14 goals in all competitions in a debut season cut short due to an injury which meant he missed the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Liverpool and the FA Cup final against Manchester United. Shevchenko scored eight times the following season before being loaned back to AC Milan and eventually rejoining Dynamo Kyiv.

Oleg Luzhny – Arsenal and Wolves

Another player to make the switch from Dynamo Kyiv, Luzhny was signed by manager Arsene Wenger largely as cover for full-back Lee Dixon. Nevertheless, he was part of the club’s double-winning campaign in 2001-02 and his last appearance for the Gunners was in their FA Cup final win over Southampton in 2003. Luzhny joined newly-promoted Wolves two months later but made just 10 appearances before beginning his managerial career in Latvia.

