Ben Davies relishing prospect of Old Firm cup final after Rangers edge Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Davies relishing prospect of Old Firm cup final after Rangers edge Aberdeen

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 8.17pm
Ben Davies (centre) looks forward to Hampden cup final return with Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ben Davies (centre) looks forward to Hampden cup final return with Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ben Davies is relishing the prospect of Rangers’ return to Hampden Park next month, when the first trophy of the season will be up for grabs against Celtic.

Kemar Roofe’s dramatic extra-time winner for the Light Blues against 10-man Aberdeen at the national stadium, after Ryan Jack’s deflected strike had cancelled out an early counter from Dons attacker Bojan Miovski, set up an Old Firm clash on February 26.

Aberdeen finished an exhausting Viaplay Cup semi-final with 10 men after skipper Anthony Stewart was handed a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a shocking tackle on Fashion Sakala as the game moved into added time after 90 minutes, but the Dons battled all the way to the end.

While Celtic are nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership, Davies is looking to strike the first blow in the race for silverware.

The 27-year-old defender, who signed from Liverpool last summer, said: “I enjoyed it out there today. It’s a good stadium.

“Cup finals and things like that are not something I’ve experienced loads of in my career, so it’s good to be involved in one. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s obviously the first cup to play for in the season. It would obviously be good to win.

“We won the Scottish Cup last year, so we want to win this one this year. We want to win them all.

“It would be good to come back here, have a good game and hopefully we can win it.”

Davies admitted there should have been no confusion in the Rangers defence about Aberdeen’s opener, which came when Leighton Clarkson’s pass split the back line with Miovski looking offside.

However, Matty Kennedy kept going, past hesitating Light Blues left-back Borna Barasic, to take possession and, when he crossed into the middle, the unmarked North Macedonia international cushioned the ball past Gers keeper Allan McGregor.

Asked if the offside rule was confusing, the former Preston defender said: “I wouldn’t say so. If one player is offside, it doesn’t mean everyone is offside. You have to play to the whistle.

“We got punished on that but I thought we bounced back fairly well.

“Everyone is fine, happy. I think we made it a longer day than we needed to but the main thing is we are through to the final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…

Editor's Picks