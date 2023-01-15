Gary Lineker left in no doubt that Arsenal will be Premier League winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Lineker left in no doubt that Arsenal will be Premier League winners

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 8.45pm Updated: January 15 2023, 9.09pm
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (second right) and team-mates celebrate in front of the away fans following victory in the north London derby against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Gary Lineker predicted Arsenal will win the Premier League this season after they moved eight points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 derby win at Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s side did the damage in the first half, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris putting through his own net before Gunners captain Martin Odegaard rifled home from 25 yards.

Former Tottenham and England striker Lineker was sufficiently impressed by what he saw to back his former side’s north London rivals to succeed Manchester City as Premier League champions.

“Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year,” Lineker wrote on Twitter.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, working as a pundit for Sky Sports, hailed Arteta’s side as “absolutely outstanding” and predicted Arsenal’s upcoming game with Manchester United could be pivotal in the title race.

“I think next Sunday is the game,” Merson said. “I think if Man United go and beat Palace away (on Wednesday), which I do expect them to do, the way they’re playing, they go to the Emirates, and if Man United win that game they are three points behind Arsenal.

“If Arsenal win that game, Man United are out of the equation and it’s Man City chasing them down, and they’re eight, maybe even more points behind Arsenal.

“It’s Arsenal’s to throw away now. I know there’s a lot of points to go, but that first-half performance was like watching Man City.

Martin Odegaard
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates in front of the away fans following the 2-0 victory over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

“If you had been living in New Zealand and hadn’t seen football for the last four years and they were playing in light blue, you’d have thought you were watching Man City. That’s how good they were.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp also heaped praise on Arsenal, highlighting their improvement since losing the same fixture 3-0 last season.

“Less than a year ago Arsenal were played off the park by Tottenham in every single capacity, but today you just see how they’ve developed, the players they’ve brought in – they’ve gone to a different level, and they were fantastic.

“It’s been a brilliant weekend for them, with Man City dropping points, and for them to win in the manner they did, with the quality they showed, it was a fantastic day for them, it really was.”

Former England goalkeeper David James noted the disparity in the performances between the two players in his position.

France international Lloris was at fault for the opening goal while Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced a superb second-half performance to keep a clean sheet.

“Well, the @SpursOfficial @Arsenal match was definitely the tale of two keepers, one who recently played in a World Cup, the other who on this form, will be playing in a future World Cup #TOTARS #GKunion,” James wrote on Twitter.

