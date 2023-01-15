Judd Trump defeats Mark Williams to become Masters champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Judd Trump defeats Mark Williams to become Masters champion

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 11.17pm Updated: January 15 2023, 11.41pm
Judd Trump celebrates with the Paul Hunter Trophy (Steven Paston/PA)
Judd Trump celebrates with the Paul Hunter Trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

Judd Trump beat Mark Williams 10-8 to win the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace.

Trump trailed 8-7 but won three frames in a row to clinch the first prize of £250,000, wrapping up victory with a clearance of 126.

It gives the Bristolian a second Masters success – he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim the title four years ago.

Victory for Williams, who turns 48 in March, would have made the Welshman the oldest ever Masters champion, eclipsing the record of Stuart Bingham, who was 43 years and 243 days old when he won in 2020.

Contesting his first Masters final for 20 years, Williams made the ideal start with a total clearance of 138, but Trump hit back to win the next four frames in succession with the aid of breaks of 61, 106 and 73.

A second century of the match, followed by a break of 60, saw Williams reduce his deficit to a single frame in the first clash between the pair since Trump edged an epic World Championship semi-final 17-16 last April.

However, Williams then badly misjudged an attempted double on a red to the middle pocket early in frame eight and 33-year-old Trump stepped in with an 89 break to stretch his lead to 5-3.

Cazoo Masters 2023 – Day Eight – Alexandra Palace
Mark Williams was targeting history at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Williams needed three scoring visits to win frame nine but eventually sealed it with a break of 50 to the pink, only for Trump to restore his two-frame advantage in the next following a 66.

Breaks of 80 and 52 helped Williams claim the next three frames in succession as he restricted his opponent to a total of just 35 points, but Trump surprisingly won a 58-minute 14th frame thanks to some sublime safety play on the final red and colours to level the scores.

A superb century edged Williams back in front only for Trump to draw level once again, the left-hander slamming in a double on the last red and then laying a snooker behind the black from which Williams escaped but left the yellow over the corner pocket.

Cazoo Masters 2023 – Day Eight – Alexandra Palace
Judd Trump had Mark Williams on the back foot in the closing stages (Steven Paston/PA)

Trump ran out of position on a break of 59 in the 17th frame and allowed Williams in to counter-attack, only for the Welshman to snooker himself behind the pink when trying to get on the penultimate red.

Trump took full advantage and cleared up to move 9-8 in front, before sealing the next frame and victory in style with another century, finished in flamboyant fashion.

The victor said afterwards, before lifting the Paul Hunter Trophy: “This is by far my best ever win. The way I played this week is not my best, this is my best ever performance to grind out and win this.

“Incredible really, I got totally outplayed in the whole game but I was just trying to hang on.

“At 8-7 down I was kind of gone but I managed to win that frame and then I played all right in the last couple of frames.

“I should have been out in the first round, should have been out in the second round, should have lost this one. I’m like a cat!”

Williams said: “It was a great match all the way through. The standard was quite good. Judd made a fabulous break in the last frame…that’s why he’s one of the best in the world. He was a bit too strong for me at the end.

“I’m not a young man anymore but I can still give these youngsters a run for their money!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…

Editor's Picks