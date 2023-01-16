On this day in 2013: Bayern Munich announce Pep Guardiola appointment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bayern Munich announced on this day in 2013 that Pep Guardiola would succeed Jupp Heynckes to become their new head coach at the end of the season.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola, then 41, who had taken a year out of football after leaving the Nou Camp, signed a three-year deal with the German club after Heynckes’ decision to retire.

Bayern said Heynckes had told them before Christmas that he would not be extending his contract when it expired in June.

Guardiola won the Champions League for a second time as head coach of Barcelona when they beat Manchester United 3-1 in the final in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

A club statement read: “Bayern Munich has succeeded in appointing one of the most high profile and successful coaches in world football, former FC Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

“The 41-year-old and FC Bayern have agreed on a partnership starting with the new 2013-14 season. Guardiola has already signed a three-year contract until June 30, 2016.”

Guardiola had won 14 trophies during his four-year spell in charge of Barca, including two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles before departing the club at the end of the 2011-12 season.

The former Barca midfielder had been linked with some of Europe’s leading clubs, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and AC Milan among them.

Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini as Manchester City head coach in 2016 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Guardiola went on to win the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at Bayern and two German Cups, but they were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stages three times after defeats to Real Madrid (2013-14), Barcelona (2014-15) and Atletico Madrid (2015-16).

Bayern announced in December 2015 that Guardiola would be leaving the club at the end of the season and would be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

The following February, Manchester City confirmed Guardiola would succeed Manuel Pellegrini as their head coach in the summer.

Under Guardiola, City have won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup and were Champions League runners-up in 2021.