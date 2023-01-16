The rise of Marcus Rashford – the story behind his stunning goalscoring streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The rise of Marcus Rashford – the story behind his stunning goalscoring streak

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 10.59am
Marcus Rashford celebrates his derby winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford celebrates his derby winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Rashford continued to drive Manchester United’s renaissance as his latest goal gave his side a memorable win in the Manchester derby on Saturday.

After two seasons of struggle, the 25-year-old has rediscovered his form and has scored in each of his last seven appearances.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the former academy graduate’s season has taken off since the World Cup and how he is now flourishing under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Early-season form

Marcus Rashford scores past Alisson Becker
Marcus Rashford scored important rather than regular goals at the start of the season (David Davies/PA)

The signs were there at the start of the campaign as Rashford scored eight in 19 although he tended to score in bursts, twice scoring two in a game.

But, significantly, his contributions were important, including winners against Liverpool, Arsenal, Omonia Nicosia and West Ham.

Post-World Cup acceleration

The trip to Qatar, where he was not in Gareth Southgate’s first-choice side, appears to have been a major confidence boost as he came off the bench to score in the thrashing of Iran and then grabbed two against Wales in a rare start.

He hit the ground running on his return to club football with the crucial second goal in a Carabao Cup win over Burnley and has not looked back.

All-round improvement

Prior to the World Cup break Rashford was averaging a goal contribution – a goal or assist – every 129.5 minutes for United.

In the month since returning from Qatar he has improved that considerably to one every 49.8 minutes – eight goals and three assists in 547.5 minutes including stoppage time.

His goal against City saw him become the first United player since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2008 to score in seven consecutive appearances in all competitions, netting against Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth and City in the league, Burnley and Charlton (twice) in the League Cup and Everton in the FA Cup.

Marcus Rashford's run included two goals in the Carabao Cup quarter-final
Marcus Rashford’s run included two goals in the Carabao Cup quarter-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

United’s form has also benefited from his upturn as they have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since January 2017 – Rashford scoring in all bar November’s 2-1 win at Fulham.

He has 16 goals in 26 appearances this season, already his third-best career tally in more than seven years at first-team level.

How is he faring against his England rivals?

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring
Only Tottenham captain Harry Kane’s form is remotely close to Rashford when it comes to England’s World Cup players (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

On current form, none of his international team-mates can compare. Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane is closest, with four goals in five games since the restart.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored in back-to-back matches following his return but has drawn a blank in his next four.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has one in three, while Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish also have one apiece. Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has gone five games without a goal since returning.

