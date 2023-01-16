Injuries, fatigue or finances? – Reasons for Liverpool woe and what can Klopp do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Injuries, fatigue or finances? – Reasons for Liverpool woe and what can Klopp do

By Press Association
January 16 2023
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a number of problems to solve after admitting Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton was the worst performance of his managerial career.

His side have already lost six times in the Premier League – after being beaten only four times in 63 games in all competitions last season – and are 10 points adrift of the top four.

While the Reds have not yet reached the halfway stage of the current campaign, the warning signs have been there since August.

Here the PA news agency looks at what has caused the malaise.

Why are Liverpool struggling so much?

Virgil van Dijk
The loss of Virgil van Dijk is a major blow for Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

A simple question with a multi-faceted answer. A number of factors have contrived to create the current situation the most testing Klopp has faced in his time at Anfield. The manager will point to injuries: he had four forwards missing at Brighton – two long-term absentees – as well as influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Is that just unlucky or are there underlying issues?

Fatigue, both physical and mental, has also played a part. Klopp finally admitted on Friday that the 63-game 2021/22 season which saw Liverpool win two cup, almost lift the Premier League and Champions League, and play in every match for which they were eligible has impacted his squad. Captain Jordan Henderson confirmed after the Brighton defeat the players were low on energy and confidence.

Fatigue? Low on energy? How come?

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho battles with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia
Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are two of Liverpool’s three senior statesmen in midfield (David Davies/PA)

Well, off the back of Liverpool’s marathon previous season their starting midfield three at Brighton – Henderson (32), Thiago Alcantara (31) and Fabinho (29) – had a combined age of 92. Of the alternatives James Milner is 37, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones have missed a lot of the campaign with injury while youngster Harvey Elliott has struggled in an under-performing team.

So why has Klopp not freshened up his squad?

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring
Borussia Dortmund’s England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be Liverpool’s primary summer target (Tim Goode/PA)

In one word: money. Owners Fenway Sports Group found £38million to bring in PSV forward Cody Gakpo this month even though he was a longer-range target because they wanted to fend off interest from other clubs. Klopp wanted Aurelien Tchouameni to bolster his midfield but the France international chose Real Madrid in the summer. Midfield remains the area in real need of attention and the suspicion is FSG are budgeting for a break-the-bank deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

What can Klopp do then?

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita runs away from Red Bull Salzburg’s Maximilian Wober
Naby Keita has to stay fit if he wants a run in the team (John Walton/PA)

Having ruled out making any more signings this window it looks like he will have to muddle through. Getting forwards Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez back fit will help but his option in midfield is to put greater faith in the likes of Keita and Jones and hope they can provide the refresh.

What’s the short-term fix to their general problems?

Finding a way not to be so defensively fragile would be a start. Liverpool have conceded the first goal 21 times in their last 35 matches and have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since October. That is another issue which can be traced to their midfield deficiencies, but they have looked so open at the back opposition teams know they will always get chances. A change in formation may help but Klopp has already made minor tweaks without much success.

