Shakhtar owner to donate £20m of Mykhailo Mudryk fee to help Ukraine war victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shakhtar owner to donate £20m of Mykhailo Mudryk fee to help Ukraine war victims

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 12.37pm
Mykhailo Mudryk signed for Chelsea for an initial £62million (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mykhailo Mudryk signed for Chelsea for an initial £62million (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov will donate more than £20million of the transfer fee received from Chelsea for the sale of Mykhailo Mudryk to help support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The 22-year-old winger was unveiled at Stamford Bridge during the Blues’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, following his £62m transfer from the Ukrainian champions, a fee that could rise to £88m depending on performances.

It is the highest transfer fee ever received by a Ukrainian club, and comes as a financial boost for Shakhtar after the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week ruled that FIFA acted legally in allowing foreign players to cancel their contracts at Ukrainian clubs following Russia’s invasion last February. Shakhtar claimed they had lost out on more than £35m in transfer revenue.

“I can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk is leaving FC Shakhtar to play at Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League, the strongest national championship,” Akhmetov said in a statement.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the entire civilised world for helping Ukraine. We can only talk about Ukrainian football because of the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian people and the tremendous support we have had during this incredibly difficult time. And the only way we can defeat the evil that has come to our homes is by working together.

“I am donating $25m (£20.4m) of the transfer fee to help our soldiers, defenders and their families. The money will be used to cover different needs, from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support, to meeting specific requests. It will be managed by an independent professional team that will work with the Azovstal defenders, their families, care providers and volunteers.”

Akhmetov, a billionaire oligarch from Donetsk who became rich in the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union, took control of Shakhtar in 1996 and bankrolled the club to become the strongest in Ukraine and a regular in the Champions League.

He has made regular charitable donations during the country’s on-going conflict with Russia, including providing humanitarian aid at Shakhtar’s former stadium, the Donbas Arena, after pro-Russian separatists took control of Donetsk in 2014. Aid ceased in 2017 after the rebels blocked access to the stadium.

It was reported in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February that Akhmetov would donate more than £80m to the war effort, with his company, System Capital Management, paying £28m in advanced taxes to shore up the state’s finances.

Donbas Arena
Shakhtar’s former home, the Donbas Arena, was used as an aid centre from 2014-17 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The fee for Mudryk comes after Shakhtar were unwilling to drop their price in negotiations with Arsenal, who had looked favourites for his signature, allowing Chelsea to move in and clinch the deal late on Saturday.

“I am happy for Mykhailo and very proud of him,” said Akhmetov. “He has shown that talent and hard work can make the impossible possible. And I have no doubt he will shine at Chelsea and across Europe.

“On the other hand, I have never made it a secret that my dream is to win European trophies. This means that we need players like Mykhailo in Ukrainian clubs, competing at the European level. Unfortunately, that is impossible at the moment, because of this unjust war being waged against us by the Russian Federation.

“But I remain utterly confident we will defeat the aggressor. One of the things I look forward to most after our victory is Mykhailo returning with his Chelsea team for a friendly match in Donbas Arena in a Ukrainian Donetsk.

“We must do everything we can to bring this day closer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended

Editor's Picks

Most Commented