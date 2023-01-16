Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on pace to beat ‘Invincibles’ Premier League points total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on pace to beat ‘Invincibles’ Premier League points total

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 12.55pm
Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka celebrate victory over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka celebrate victory over Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal’s win over Tottenham took them to their biggest Premier League lead since they last won the title and their highest points total at this stage of a season.

With 47 points from 18 games, Mikel Arteta’s side lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how their current position compares to past champions and the club’s history.

Record pace

Arsenal: most points after 18 league games
Arsenal’s points tally through 18 games is their best ever, even converting for three points for a win (PA graphic)

Arsenal’s previous best record at this stage was 14 wins, two draws and two defeats on their way to the First Division title in 1932-33, which would be worth 44 points when converted to the modern three points for a win system.

Arteta’s side are three points better off than that after 15 wins, draws with Southampton and Newcastle and a solitary loss to Manchester United.

Arsenal’s last league title came in 2003-04 and while Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ were, by definition, unbeaten at this stage, draws with Portsmouth, Manchester United, Charlton, Fulham, Leicester and Bolton had Wenger’s side on 42 points after 18 games. They went on to finish with 90 and win the title by 11 points, with their current eight-point lead being their biggest advantage since then.

Arsenal's 'Invincibles' celebrate the 2003-04 Premier League title
Arsenal’s points tally is ahead of even their 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ season at this stage (Sean Dempsey/PA)

They were one point better off at this stage in 2007-08 than they were in 2003-04, after 13 wins, four draws and a defeat to Middlesbrough, but they went on to finish third.

Converting all historic seasons to three points for a win, Arsenal have eight seasons with 40 or more points through 18 games. Those campaigns brought them five league titles as well as a promotion, in 1903-04 as Second Division runners-up.

Title comparison

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown up into the air by players as they celebrate the 2017-18 Premier League title
Manchester City’s 2017-18 champions started with 17 wins out of 18 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Gunners’ imperious form sees them ahead of back-to-back champions Manchester City’s points tally at this stage in each of the last two seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side had 44 points through 18 games last season and 38 the previous year, before finishing the respective campaigns top of the pile on 93 and 86.

The three seasons prior to that saw the highest final points totals in Premier League history as City and Liverpool battled for top honours, with record pace at this stage of the season too.

City won 17 of their first 18 games in 2017-18, taking 52 points out of a possible 54, and went on to record the only 100-point Premier League campaign to date. Liverpool matched that start two years later before winning the title with 99 points.

Arsenal are ahead of City’s 44 points from the 2018-19 season – though Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had 48 at that stage, eventually finishing on 97 to City’s 98.

The Invincibles aside, Arsenal’s other two previous titles in the Premier League era came after they had 33 at this stage in 2001-02 and 30 in 1997-98 – the latter leaving them sixth in the table at Christmas before a run of 18 games unbeaten, and 10 straight wins from March 11 to May 3, carried them to the trophy.

