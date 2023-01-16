Young Hibernian striker Elias Melkersen joins Sparta Rotterdam on loan By Press Association January 16 2023, 1.49pm Hibs have moved a young player out on loan (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian forward Elias Melkersen has signed for Sparta Rotterdam on loan. The 20-year-old is moving to the Dutch top flight for the rest of the season but Sparta have an option to buy the Norwegian for what Hibs say is a “seven-figure fee”. Melkersen joined Hibs a year ago from Bodo/Glimt and has scored three goals in 29 appearances. All the goals came in the cup, including a double against Motherwell at Fir Park last season. Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Elias is a player that has all the attributes to be a top number nine. “Given the return of Kevin Nisbet, we believe now is the time for Elias to get regular starts to implement all the hard work he’s put into training. “In Sparta Rotterdam, he has a club and therefore a vehicle to get regular starts to showcase his talents.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison 2 Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop 3 Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure 4 Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden 5 Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop 6 Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai 7 ‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost 8 Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing 9 Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal 10 Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy More from The Courier Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect… Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets 4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled… Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'… Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended Editor's Picks Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit New County Hotel: Independent safety consultants raised 29 concerns about building a month before Perth fire Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar Asda Kirkton staff ‘losing confidence in police’ as disorder and abuse from kids continues Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways and contract situation Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim’s father Perth residents slam plans for ‘second-rate theme park’ at Murrayshall Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal Most Commented 1 Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown - and sends message to 'swithering' fans 2 Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended 3 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 4 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues 5 We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed 6 Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 7 JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally have played losing hand 8 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 9 All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation 10 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits