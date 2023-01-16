Julen Lopetegui silent on transfer talk as Wolves linked with Pablo Sarabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julen Lopetegui silent on transfer talk as Wolves linked with Pablo Sarabia

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 2.21pm
Pablo Sarabia, left, is expected to join Wolves (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Pablo Sarabia, left, is expected to join Wolves (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui refused to discuss any incoming transfers as he remained cautious over new arrivals.

The head coach shut down any talk of signings ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup replay with Liverpool.

Paris St Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia is poised to move to the Premier League, with Molineux his expected destination.

Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes is also a target, with Wolves having already signed Matheus Cunha on an initial loan from Atletico Madrid.

“We will see, it’s true we have interest in some players but when they are here and our players we can talk about them, not before,” said Lopetegui.

“I want to put the focus on our players. We don’t want to waste energy on other things. We will talk only about our players.”

No deals are imminent ahead of the third-round replay with Liverpool at Molineux.

Wolves were furious after Toti Gomes’ goal was ruled out for a controversial offside in the 2-2 draw at Anfield, with the club writing to referees’ chief Howard Webb to ask for an explanation.

Diego Costa could return to the squad after missing Saturday’s Premier League victory over West Ham while Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin) and Pedro Neto (ankle) are out.

“Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world,” added Lopetegui. “The quality of his (Jurgen Klopp) players, the coach, his history.

“I’m sure they’re going to come here and look to do a big match. We have to be ready to overcome them.

“The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them – us too – we have to fight to overcome one of the best teams in the world.

“It’s more or less the same (how Wolves deal with Liverpool following the original draw), maybe they can change something but we only focus on what we want to do.

“When you play every three days it’s not a lot of time to prepare so you have to balance the time to be able to work with the team.”

