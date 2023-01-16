Aston Villa agree deal for Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran By Press Association January 16 2023, 3.19pm Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is close to another January signing (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire. The deal for the striker will reportedly cost Villa an initial £14.75million. “Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker Jhon Duran,” read a Villa statement. “The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.” Colombia international Duran made 22 appearances in the MLS for the Fire last season, scoring eight goals, and has played three times for his country. Once the deal is completed he will become Villa’s second January signing after the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison 2 Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop 3 Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure 4 Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden 5 Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop 6 Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai 7 ‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost 8 Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing 9 Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal 10 Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy More from The Courier Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect… Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets 4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled… Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'… Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended Editor's Picks Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit New County Hotel: Independent safety consultants raised 29 concerns about building a month before Perth fire Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar Asda Kirkton staff ‘losing confidence in police’ as disorder and abuse from kids continues Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways and contract situation Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim’s father Perth residents slam plans for ‘second-rate theme park’ at Murrayshall Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal Most Commented 1 Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown - and sends message to 'swithering' fans 2 Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended 3 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 4 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues 5 We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed 6 Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 7 JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally have played losing hand 8 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 9 All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation 10 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits