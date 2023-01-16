David Moyes reveals he did not want West Ham to be ‘caught out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes reveals he did not want West Ham to be ‘caught out’

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 3.53pm
David Moyes has appealed for time to correct West Ham’s worrying league form (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes has appealed for time to correct West Ham’s worrying league form (John Walton/PA)

David Moyes feared West Ham would be “caught out” by not spending big last summer before he embarked on a £160million revamp of the squad.

The Hammers have struggled this campaign to build on two years of progress under the 59-year-old, which included back-to-back top-seven finishes and a run to last season’s Europa League semi-final.

Their summer transfer spend, which included a club-record £51m on Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, is yet to yield a return, with a run of six defeats in seven in the Premier League plunging them into the relegation zone.

They face a crunch match against fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday with some reports suggesting Moyes’ job will be on the line if West Ham lose.

Despite their struggles, the manager maintains it was the right call to spend big in an effort to keep the club moving forward.

“We had (players like) Mark Noble coming to the end (last season) and we were actually short of numbers, really short,” Moyes said in an interview with podcaster Steven Bartlett.

“I felt as if I nearly had to break it up a little bit, because I had seen signs now. My experience, my longevity was telling me ‘if I don’t do this now then I’m going to feel I’m going to be caught out’.

“We probably didn’t do quite as well from January onwards last year, that was my feeling. We had some brilliant nights, we got to the semi-final of European football. In the last game of the season we finished seventh, but we were 10 minutes from finishing sixth above Man United.

“I felt that, now with the age I am, I don’t really give a s**t. I’m not going to get many more goes at this. If I don’t make a go at it, and I don’t really do what I think is right and what I want to do, then I’ll regret it.”

David Moyes
David Moyes needs a win against Everton on Saturday to ease West Ham’s relegation fears (Nick Potts/PA)

The Hammers’ league form, which has seen them pick up a single win in their last 10 games, has been in stark contrast to their European campaign, with six wins out of six seeing them comfortably through to the last-16 of the Conference League. They will discover their opponents in March.

West Ham’s reputation abroad benefited hugely from their run to last season’s Europa League last-four, making them an appealing destination for the likes of Paqueta and fellow big-money signing Gianluca Scamacca, a £35m buy from Sassuolo.

But after their slump into the Premier League’s bottom three following Saturday’s defeat at Wolves, Moyes made the case to be given time to build a “new West Ham”, with performances on the pitch matching the fine work being done by the club in the community.

“There’s part of me said we need to bring in new players and we’ve gone out and put our head on the block,” said the manager.

“We’ve brought these new players in. Now what I really need is, I hope I can get a bit of time to settle. I think we’ve brought in good players. I think we have got a better squad. Maybe not a better team at this exact time than what we had last year. But we’ve definitely got better players.

“I want to build a new West Ham. What does a new West Ham mean? A lot of supporters might not like the thought of that. But West Ham have moved to a  new stadium. It’s not been appreciated by everybody. But that’s where we’re going to be for the next 100 years, that’s what it looks like.

“I want there to be lots of young kids coming to West Ham. East End of London is a huge area full of West Ham supporters. A lot of poverty in the area. West Ham offer great ticket prices, great opportunities, they do brilliant work in the community.

“I want to encourage all the young kids. What do you need? You need exciting players so these young kids want to buy a jersey so that they’re not just following the top two or three teams in the country. I’ve tried to change the team. But you know deep down I’d like to say I’m trying to make West Ham better.”

