Marcus Rashford's goosebumps over fans' song – Monday's sporting social By Press Association January 16 2023, 6.25pm Marcus Rashford loved his song from Manchester United fans (David Davies/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 16. Football Marcus Rashford loved his song. GOOSEBUMPS ❤️ https://t.co/ealpYfXGIm— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 16, 2023 Harry Maguire was hard at it. Brian Deane looked back. 30 years ago today baby. pic.twitter.com/As1lLTXIZH— Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) January 16, 2023 Chelsea captains past and present reflected on a sad day for football. An emotional and very sad day at the Bridge yesterday @ChelseaFC 💙💔RIP Luca pic.twitter.com/tNbOkzfRgS— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 16, 2023 An emotional day at the Bridge 💙🙏🏻 RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/VevdwoZLG9— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 16, 2023 Leah Williamson paid tribute to Beth Mead’s mother. Tennis Emma Raducanu was happy. happy chappys into round 2!! – so serious 🤪 support was great tday thank you!!🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/FkHzmHupyC— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) January 16, 2023 Nick Kyrgios was gutted to miss the Australian Open. I know. Trust me, my heart is broken. But I’m on the table Monday to get fixed, I’ll be back! https://t.co/IZuZ7uHzbX— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 16, 2023 Petra Kvitova was grateful. Behind the scenes…I couldn’t do it without my team ❤️ #ausopen pic.twitter.com/acyDKNGlUM— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 16, 2023 Surprise! Someone shook @janniksin’s marker 😂@AustralianOpen | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KYVCMnvPvd— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 16, 2023 Laura Robson was hard at work. Day 1 at the AO ✅ pic.twitter.com/2PPjTjE1HJ— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 16, 2023 Snooker Judd Trump won the Masters. Gary Wilson signed for Newcastle… Well the news is out. @NUFC and Eddie Howe seen my left peg at half time at yesterday's game and said sign this lad up. Just want to thank @BMSTEELUK for helping get this deal over the line ✍️ 😜. @WeAreWST sorry 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/H1oVDQCUg6— Gary Wilson (@Gary_Wilson11) January 16, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad turned the clock back. The Wanderers. One of my favourite places to play & this day lives long in the memory 😍 https://t.co/bcGKzpJr7o— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 16, 2023 Rugby Union A reunion of sorts in store for the former England coach. See you in 2025 Eddie 🇦🇺🦁 pic.twitter.com/i5buSLQtFB— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 16, 2023 Darts Barney was on target. 