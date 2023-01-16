Marcus Rashford’s goosebumps over fans’ song – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 16.

Football

Marcus Rashford loved his song.

Harry Maguire was hard at it.

Brian Deane looked back.

30 years ago today baby. pic.twitter.com/As1lLTXIZH — Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) January 16, 2023

Chelsea captains past and present reflected on a sad day for football.

An emotional and very sad day at the Bridge yesterday @ChelseaFC 💙💔RIP Luca pic.twitter.com/tNbOkzfRgS — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 16, 2023

An emotional day at the Bridge 💙🙏🏻 RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/VevdwoZLG9 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 16, 2023

Leah Williamson paid tribute to Beth Mead’s mother.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was happy.

happy chappys into round 2!! – so serious 🤪 support was great tday thank you!!🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/FkHzmHupyC — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) January 16, 2023

Nick Kyrgios was gutted to miss the Australian Open.

I know. Trust me, my heart is broken. But I’m on the table Monday to get fixed, I’ll be back! https://t.co/IZuZ7uHzbX — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 16, 2023

Petra Kvitova was grateful.

Behind the scenes…I couldn’t do it without my team ❤️ #ausopen pic.twitter.com/acyDKNGlUM — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 16, 2023

Surprise!

Laura Robson was hard at work.

Day 1 at the AO ✅ pic.twitter.com/2PPjTjE1HJ — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 16, 2023

Snooker

Judd Trump won the Masters.

Gary Wilson signed for Newcastle…

Well the news is out. @NUFC and Eddie Howe seen my left peg at half time at yesterday's game and said sign this lad up. Just want to thank @BMSTEELUK for helping get this deal over the line ✍️ 😜. @WeAreWST sorry 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H1oVDQCUg6 — Gary Wilson (@Gary_Wilson11) January 16, 2023

Cricket

Stuart Broad turned the clock back.

The Wanderers. One of my favourite places to play & this day lives long in the memory 😍 https://t.co/bcGKzpJr7o — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 16, 2023

Rugby Union

A reunion of sorts in store for the former England coach.

See you in 2025 Eddie 🇦🇺🦁 pic.twitter.com/i5buSLQtFB — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 16, 2023

Darts

Barney was on target.