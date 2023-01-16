Ephron Mason-Clark brace hands Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson winning start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ephron Mason-Clark brace hands Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson winning start

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 10.03pm
Ephron Mason-Clark scored twice for Peterborough (Nigel French/PA).
Ephron Mason-Clark struck a quickfire second-half double to hand Darren Ferguson a winning start to his fourth spell as Peterborough manager with a 2-0 victory at Port Vale.

Ferguson, who replaced Grant McCann earlier this month, engineered his team’s first away success in five matches and denied Vale a fourth straight home win.

The victory lifts Posh two places to seventh in League One, while Port Vale remain 11th.

Mason-Clark fired narrowly wide when presented with the clearest opening of the first half.

But the 23-year-old found his range after 56 minutes. Jonson Clarke-Harris headed Joe Ward’s deep delivery back across goal for Mason-Clark to stoop and convert into an empty net.

Clarke-Harris was fractionally off target with a header on the hour, but Mason-Clark bundled home from Ward’s square ball soon after and only a full-length stop from Jack Stevens prevented Kwame Poku from adding a third for the visitors.

Will Norris was rarely tested after an eighth-minute save at the feet of Mal Benning and the Peterborough goalkeeper, on loan from Burnley, marked his first senior appearance for 20 months with a clean sheet.

