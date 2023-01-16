Jurgen Klopp is open to change but wants ‘better football now’ from Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp is open to change but wants ‘better football now’ from Liverpool

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 10.33pm
Manager Jurgen Klopp accepts change is coming to his Liverpool side (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manager Jurgen Klopp accepts change is coming to his Liverpool side (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has set the clock ticking on significant change coming to his squad after insisting he is going nowhere.

A sixth Premier League defeat at the weekend has left the German facing a considerable task to rediscover something close to their best form.

And while that will not be solved by transfer activity this month change is around the corner as Klopp, who denied he was too loyal to senior players, knows that is the only way forward.

Only last April he signed a contract extension until 2026 and in contrast to his situation at former club Borussia Dortmund, who were facing a relegation battle at this stage of his seventh season, the 55-year-old stressed only the sack would prevent him seeing that through.

“At Dortmund, it was clear when I left, I said ‘something has to change here’. It is a different situation,” he said.

“Either the manager’s position changes or a lot of other things change. So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go.

“So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now.

“I have space and time to think about it, we have to play better football now.”

While his admission that an overhaul is needed will be welcomed by fans who believe he should have addressed a perceived weakness in midfield sooner, it will not do much to stave off criticism he is overly-reliant on the old guard.

Captain Jordan Henderson (32) and Fabinho (29) – who have won every club trophy during their time at Anfield – and the 31-year-old Thiago Alcantara, a later arrival but still a double cup winner last season, remain Klopp’s first-choice midfield.

However, they are starting to show their considerable miles on the clock with Henderson admitting Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton lacked energy.

“Yes, of course I have heard it. I heard that before and I am not,” added Klopp when asked about the loyalty claim.

“I am loyal. I think everybody should be loyal, but I am not too loyal.”

Back-ups Naby Keita – who is out of contract in the summer and looks set to leave after an underwhelming five years – and academy graduate Curtis Jones have struggled with injury this season and that has stunted their progress and curtailed their contributions.

James Milner, in the final six months of his one-year extension, turned 37 earlier this month and is in the twilight of his playing career, while forwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino’s contracts end in June.

The departure of some, or all, of those players would free up much-needed space on the wage bill which has increased significantly after the successes of recent years.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita is substituted for team-mate James Milner
Midfielders Naby Keita and James Milner are both out of contract in the summer (Adam Davy/PA)

“The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good things in the past and then in your mind (you think) maybe that’s it for him,” said Klopp of the need for rejuvenation.

“If you can then and go out and bring in another player to replace (him) that makes sense.

“If you cannot bring anybody in you cannot bring anybody out. That is the situation.”

Klopp also rejected the suggestion, another levelled at him in his Dortmund final season, that longer-serving players had stopped listening to him.

“I was not that often in a similar situation but I know exactly how it works when things don’t go well,” he said.

“There is a list of things you go through and one of the things is the players aren’t listening to the coach anymore.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shouts from the touchline
Klopp denied his players have stopped listening to him (Peter Byrne/PA)

“In Germany we say the manager doesn’t reach the team anymore. So I understand it looks like this sometimes but it is just not the case. You can take that off the list.

“Everyone feels responsible. There is nobody sitting there thinking ‘I was OK but he wasn’t.’ It wasn’t there, I don’t see it, I don’t hear it, it’s not there.

“If it was here then the player would have a real problem. That is the moment the problems really start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Kaja Ehiert at Handam Refill Station in The Square, Aberfeldy. Image: Kaja Ehiert.
Doigs of Aberfeldy to be replaced by community grocery store that plans to diversify
CR0040614.Cheryl Peebles,Forfar, 11 year old Jayden Reid who attends Langlands primary in Forfar unsettled because of the teachers strikes,Picture shows; Jayden at home with mum Emma, friday 13th January 2023,image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum
Gilson Gray will occupy the former Bank of Scotland building on West Marketgait, which has been empty since 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former 'flagship' Dundee bank building to become legal firm's offices
Kayleigh Wanless is using her past experience with mental ill health to help young people in Dundee.
Angus woman's journey from despair to counsellor - as self-harm support service launches in…
Harm of Covid on Fife domestic violence survivors could take years to address
Fife domestic violence: Covid harm to survivors could take years to address
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
St Andrews right-of-way row led to baseball bat fight
Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street

Editor's Picks

Most Commented