Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough ‘character’ after winning return as manager

Darren Ferguson described Peterborough’s 2-0 win at Port Vale as “just the start” as he kicked off his fourth spell as manager with victory.

Ferguson, appointed after Grant McCann was dismissed earlier this month following a run of one win in seven matches, saw his side seal victory courtesy of a second-half double from Ephron Mason-Clark, the 23-year-old forward who joined from Barnet in August.

The win lifted the visitors to seventh, two points behind Barnsley in the final play-off spot.

“This is just the start and we need to build on it,” said Ferguson.

“We didn’t start the game great and expected them to come on strong at home. We spoke about one of two things at half-time, in terms of the final detail – the players took it on board and scored two really good goals.

“I saw a lot I liked. They are talented boys, but it was more about their determination and character.

“This is a tough place to come and the pitch got really heavy. There is more improvement in us, but I saw a lot tonight. Determination is the main thing and, if you are going to challenge for promotion, you need that.

“A lot of credit must go to the players, in terms of getting that sort of performance away from home. Confidence was low and they’ve been on a bad run.

“Mason was a good signing from the club, he is a talented boy and has got the lot. He gets in great positions for a wing player and the second goal in particular was real quality.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke, who ruled himself out of the running for the vacant manager’s position at Portsmouth, admitted his team “never got going” as he saw a run of three successive 1-0 home victories come to an end.

“It was a disappointing performance,” said Clarke, whose team remain 11th in their first season following promotion.

“We started the second half on the front foot, then gave away a sloppy goal and were chasing the game and never got going.

“But in general, what we have achieved so far is positive. Now it is the hardest part – to try to go that extra bit.

“I have massive belief in this group that we will keep working away to get better.

“We have to find ways to win games on a very difficult pitch, where we are trying to move the ball quickly.

“The lads are an honest bunch. They know we underperformed. We got in some good areas of the pitch but didn’t capitalise at all.”

On the speculation linking him to Portsmouth, Clarke added: “I love my job here. I get up every morning trying to make this football club better.

“Of course, I am (ruling myself out), I signed a long-term deal in the summer, I am really happy here and I am loyal.”