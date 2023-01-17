MPs issue damning report on Premiership clubs’ ‘unsustainable’ finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs issue damning report on Premiership clubs’ ‘unsustainable’ finances

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.04am
Wasps went into administration earlier this season (Jacob King/PA)
MPs have warned that the financial situation of Gallagher Premiership clubs is “clearly unsustainable” in a damning report on issues facing the professional game in England.

The demise of former top-flight clubs Wasps and Worcester earlier this season has been described as a “stain on the reputation” of the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney and his Premiership Rugby counterpart Simon Massie-Taylor held a “very complacent belief” that plans to increase revenues and improve collaboration would solve existing financial problems amid annual losses averaging around £4million per club.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney
Bill Sweeney has been chief executive of the RFU since May 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sweeney and Massie-Taylor appeared in front of the select committee in November after Wasps and Worcester had entered administration – a fate which resulted in both clubs losing their Premiership status amid many job losses.

The committee concluded that poor oversight from rugby union’s governing bodies contributed to Wasps and Worcester collapsing, and criticised “a lack of safeguards in place at the highest levels of the game” to help prevent such issues.

“At Wasps, a disastrous and ill-thought-through relocation to Coventry, and the debt incurred to fund this, crippled the club financially,” the report read.

“At Worcester Warriors, unscrupulous owners mismanaged club finances while attempting to strip the club of its assets. One of the most striking facets of the problems at Worcester Warriors was the lack of due diligence undertaken regarding its owners, particularly Colin Goldring.”

Items displayed at Worcester's Sixways Stadium
Worcester Warriors went into administration earlier this season (David Davies/PA)

The committee’s conclusions and recommendations include that when the RFU publishes its next annual report, the governing body writes to the committee with “a detailed commentary of its financial position and what steps it will be taking to prevent further clubs collapsing”.

The committee added: “The demise during the playing season of two Premiership clubs is a stain on the reputation of the RFU and PRL. It is not indicative of a healthy professional set-up.

“We welcome the planned reforms to prevent similar occurrences in the future, but such alarming circumstances should not have been required in order for the RFU and PRL to realise the necessity of these reforms.

“The financial situation of Premiership clubs is clearly unsustainable, and we are surprised by the very complacent belief of Bill Sweeney and Simon Massie-Taylor that further growth in club revenues will solve these problems.”

Damian Green MP
Damian Green MP, acting chair of the DCMS select committee (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

On player welfare, MPs say the introduction of a benevolent fund is a “pressing need”, and that the RFU should adopt measures giving players a stronger say in all matters relating to their welfare.

Damian Green MP, acting chair of the committee, said: “Club rugby at the top of the game is in disarray.

“Inert leadership from the RFU and PRL has allowed mismanagement to collapse two of English rugby’s top teams. Thousands of loyal fans have been deprived of their clubs and hundreds of jobs have been lost.

“We welcome the raft of changes announced by the PRL and RFU. Better safeguards and a stronger owners’ and directors’ test are desperately needed. But it’s incredibly disappointing that two clubs had to collapse for the rugby governing bodies to act.

“More worryingly, the root of the problem remains. Rugby clubs are still spiralling into debt and the RFU and PRL’s current revenue-boosting plans haven’t done enough in the past and are unlikely to make a difference going forward.

“With its upcoming annual report, the RFU must demonstrate to the committee how it will protect the rest of the league from financial ruin.”

In response to the committee’s report, the RFU and Premiership Rugby issued a joint statement.

“Professional rugby clubs are independent, individually managed businesses,” they said.

“However, it’s clear that the pandemic and economic environment has further exposed the fragility in the professional system. Together, we are working hard to address these issues and create a sustainable league.

“Whilst commercial growth will be important, there is equally a major focus on financial monitoring and management, as well as improving governance and some of the other foundational elements which are important to attract future investment in the club game.

“Plans are already in place for a financial monitoring panel where we are conducting a third-party financial review of all clubs and will aim to announce an independent chair in due course.

“Player welfare is an absolute priority for all rugby stakeholders, and players are represented on the Professional Game Board, the RFU Council and player welfare committees.”

