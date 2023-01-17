Morata to Lukaku – How Chelsea’s five most expensive signings have fared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Morata to Lukaku – How Chelsea’s five most expensive signings have fared

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 9.03am
Alvaro Morata, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Romelu Lukaku (Niall Carson/Nick Potts/Fabrizio Carabelli/PA).
Alvaro Morata, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Romelu Lukaku (Niall Carson/Nick Potts/Fabrizio Carabelli/PA).

Chelsea’s late swoop to scupper rivals Arsenal’s hopes of signing Mykhailo Mudryk set up one of the most eye-catching transfers of the season.

The Ukraine international has become one of the Blues’ most expensive signings after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for £62million, a fee that could rise to £88m depending on performances.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the club’s five most expensive buys prior to Mudryk’s arrival have fared.

5. Alvaro Morata, £59.4m

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium
Alvaro Morata had a mixed time at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Morata became the latest number nine charged with the task of delivering goals on a consistent basis for Chelsea when he joined from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017. However, as with many of the strikers who went before him, and have done since, consistency eluded the Spain international.

The initial signs seemed promising when he scored six goals in his first six Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick against Stoke, but he subsequently managed just one league goal in the second half of his debut season.

He joined Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2019 before completing a permanent move to the LaLiga club in 2020 to end his Chelsea career with 16 goals in 47 Premier League appearances.

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga, £72m

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is easy to forget, after the chequered spell that Kepa has experienced at Stamford Bridge, that the £72m Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao for his services in 2018 made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, a record which still stands four-and-a-half years later.

Less consistent in that time have been the 28-year-old’s form and reputation, having gone from being heir apparent to Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois, to understudy briefly to Willy Caballero, via a bizarre moment in the 2019 Carabao Cup final when he seemingly refused to be substituted by then-manager Maurizio Sarri.

Older now and seemingly wiser, he has seized the opportunity presented by injury to Edouard Mendy to become one of Graham Potter’s more reliable charges, with a particularly fine display as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

3. Kai Havertz, £72m

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz scored Chelsea’s winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The German looked like an expensive flop playing under former Blues boss Frank Lampard after arriving in the summer of 2020, but his compatriot Thomas Tuchel got him performing more like the player Chelsea paid Bayer Leverkusen £72m for.

Whatever he does in the future at Stamford Bridge, he will go down in club history as the scorer of the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto in 2021, but at 23 he needs a few more seasons of consistent quality to be considered an unqualified success.

He has been a willing stand-in at centre-forward whilst Potter struggles to get his ducks in a row during the current injury crisis, and his winner against Palace on Sunday could prove one of the most important the team score this season.

2. Wesley Fofana, £72.4m

Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana has suffered with injury since joining Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The jury is still out on Fofana, who came of age as an accomplished central defender during two years at Leicester. Of those two seasons, the most recent was almost completely lost to injury, as have been his first months at Stamford Bridge.

If the 22-year-old continues to improve at the rate that Foxes supporters enjoyed in his first year after joining from St Etienne, Chelsea will have found a cornerstone around which to build a high-class defence, not unlike the transformation that Virgil van Dijk helped usher in at Liverpool in 2018.

But, for a player so young to have lost so much of his short career to injury, the Blues have gambled on Fofana and the club will hope he eventually makes the grade.

1. Romelu Lukaku, £101.7m

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku proved an expensive failure on his return to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

The massive transfer fee not withstanding, going all out to bring Lukaku back to west London was a move that made sense, a decision made plain by the fact Chelsea are yet to find a solution to the problem he was recruited to solve.

Lukaku apparently left his heart behind in Italy and he scored just eight goals in the Premier League before returning to Inter Milan on loan.

Still technically a Chelsea player, he burned bridges with the hierarchy by giving a tell-all interview to an Italian broadcaster in 2021, offering a granular account of his grievances at Stamford Bridge, which appeared to seal his fate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented