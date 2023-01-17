Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 9.03am

Two of the brightest stars in the women’s game meet in the Australian Open second round as Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the two match up.

Wimbledon breakthroughs

Both players made their breakthrough at the All England Club with sensational runs that captured the hearts of the tennis world.

Gauff was barely 15 when she became the youngest female to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019 and her fun did not stop there.

After beating Venus Williams in the first round, she made it through to the second week where she lost to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Raducanu introduced herself to the world in 2021. Aged 18 at the time, she had never even won a match on the WTA Tour before becoming the youngest Briton to reach the fourth round at SW19.

Emma’s fairytale of New York, Coco’s Paris pain

Emma Raducanu stunned the world by winning the US Open
Emma Raducanu stunned the world by winning the US Open (Zuma/PA)

Two months after her Wimbledon run, Raducanu stunned the world by winning the US Open in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history.

Still only 18, the Briton became the first qualifier to emerge victorious in New York, winning 10 matches without dropping a set in just her second grand slam. It was an achievement that was so premature in her career and exploded her on to the world stage.

Gauff did not build on her SW19 breakthrough in quite the same way until she made the final of the French Open last year.

Now 18, the American was a good bet to win her maiden slam but came up against the impenetrable Iga Swiatek and lost out in straight sets.

Success on Tour

While Raducanu has the edge in grand slams, Gauff has been far more successful on the WTA Tour.

With a world ranking of seven, Gauff is one of the most consistent performers across all surfaces and had won three WTA titles, including a warm-up tournament in New Zealand recently.

Raducanu had still not won a match on the WTA Tour by the time she won the US Open so she has had to do things backwards.

She endured an exceptionally tough first year on the Tour, suffering with constant injury problems, being unable to get past the quarter-final at an event and seeing her ranking plummet.

Playing style

At their best, both women play fearless tennis.

Gauff is blessed with great athleticism and physicality which gives her power from the baseline and the ability to defend well. Her serve is a big weapon and her success in the doubles game makes her proficient at the net.

Raducanu’s success has come when her aggressive desire to hit winners has come off and she possesses an ability to hit anyone off the court.

Having not had a coach for much of her early career she has had to become tactically adept and problem-solve on her own, but she needs to stay fit.

