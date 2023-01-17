Emma Raducanu can put herself back on the map with Coco Gauff win – John McEnroe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu can put herself back on the map with Coco Gauff win – John McEnroe

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 11.07am
Emma Raducanu hits a forehand during her victory over Tamara Korpatsch (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Emma Raducanu hits a forehand during her victory over Tamara Korpatsch (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Emma Raducanu can swing freely and put herself “back on the map” by defeating Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open, according to John McEnroe.

The two biggest young stars in the women’s game have been given the primetime slot of the night session on Rod Laver Arena for their first career meeting.

With rivalries distinctly lacking, the sport will surely hope that there are many more matches to come between the pair, who are friendly off court having first met as juniors.

Raducanu was still playing at that level when Gauff launched herself onto the global stage by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a 15-year-old in 2019.

She has banked a lot of experience since and is now an established top-10 player while Raducanu shot past Gauff by winning the US Open but has found the lack of a stable foundation a real challenge.

McEnroe, working as a pundit for Eurosport, said: “It will probably be the first time in a couple of years where Emma Raducanu won’t be feeling the type of pressure she’s been feeling since she won the US Open.

“So that’s probably a good thing, to allow her to be more free and do her thing, because to me she’s the type of player, the type of person and the type of talent that we could use in the top 10.

“I think Coco is in the better position right now to make a deep run and I think it’s going to be soon that she’s going to win a major event, in the next year or two at the most. To me she goes in as a heavy favourite.

“She seems to be playing better and better and serving more consistently than she has done. I would say that it’s a match she should win, but a match that could put Raducanu back on the map again, which would be good for her.”

Raducanu’s first-round victory over German Tamara Korpatsch was just her fourth at a grand slam since her phenomenal run to the title in New York.

Having gone into the tournament with concerns over an ankle injury suffered in her first event of the season in Auckland, Raducanu produced a strong performance after overcoming initial hesitancy.

Her forehand, which had become passive at times last season, was a real weapon again, with the 20-year-old looking to step into the court at every opportunity.

Raducanu, who has spoken glowingly about her fledgling partnership with new German coach Sebastian Sachs, said: “My off-season, the tennis part was like six days (because of a wrist injury).

“I did not really train. But I did a lot in the gym and I think that my forehand is a real weapon of mine. It’s going to take some fine tuning but, going forward, I really see myself loving that side and I really do.

“I think just at the moment I’m swinging more freely in general it probably shows in my forehand maybe.”

If there was a signature shot of Raducanu’s New York success it was her searing return and Gauff is expecting her serve to take some punishment as the British player chases the first top-10 victory of her career.

“I’m just going to have to be ready and accept some return winners that might come my way,” said the American, who is still only 18. “I think it will be a good match-up for both of us. I’m excited.”

Gauff had an excellent 2022, reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open, moving into the top 10 and becoming world number one in doubles.

Vulnerability remained in her serve and forehand but the teenager was delighted with the work she did in pre-season – which included boxing – and has looked very strong in her first matches of the year, winning the title in Auckland and defeating Katerina Siniakova in round one.

:: Watch every match from the Australian Open live and exclusive on discovery+ and Eurosport.

