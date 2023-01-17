Jesse Marsch retains belief he can turn around Leeds’ fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch retains belief he can turn around Leeds’ fortunes

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.07pm
Jesse Marsch’s side are winless since November (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s side are winless since November (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes victory over Cardiff in Wednesday night’s FA Cup replay can kick-start his side’s season.

The Whites have won only two of their last 15 Premier League games and sit two points above the bottom three.

They dominated for long periods in last Friday’s league clash at Aston Villa only to lose 2-1 and before that salvaged a 2-2 draw at Cardiff in the third round of the cup thanks to Sonny Perkins’ stoppage-time equaliser.

A section of Leeds fans do not think Marsch is the right man to turn Leeds’ fortunes around, but the American insists his side will soon click into top gear.

Marsch said: “I feel (the Villa game) was a massive step in the right direction. I’m more energised and I’m stronger in my belief that we’re going to be a good team and we’re going to be a good team soon.

“Now we have to show it, specifically tomorrow. We need another complete performance. We need conviction and we need a win. I hate being results based, but that’s where we are.”

Leeds signed Georginio Rutter for a club record fee, which could rise to £36million, on Saturday night and defender Max Wober arrived from Salzburg for a reported £11m earlier in the transfer window.

Morocco’s World Cup midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has also been linked with the Yorkshire club and Marsch feels the new signings show he still has the board’s full backing.

He said: “I accept the pressures of what’s happening in my role at this club right now. I accept it and understand it.

“The only thing I can say is we’re doing everything we can and we believe in this project.

“I think that’s clear with the transfers we make, the decisions we make, with everything we’ve done. It’s shown unity.

“I’m disappointed with the fact that we haven’t developed faster and better and that’s my responsibility.

“I have to continue to find ways to push buttons, what we do in training and tactical sessions, with video, everything, so that we can get better at a quicker rate.”

France Under-21s striker Rutter is not available to face Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff, but Luis Sinisterra could return to the squad after a foot injury.

Patrick Bamford could also feature after stepping off the bench to score against Villa in his first appearance since October, having recovered from groin surgery.

Skipper Liam Cooper is doubtful due to a minor knee injury, while Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Stuart Dallas (broken leg) and Archie Gray all remain unavailable.

