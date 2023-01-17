Australian Open day two: Evergreen Andy Murray rolls back the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian Open day two: Evergreen Andy Murray rolls back the years

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.55pm
Andy Murray soaks in his victory over Matteo Berrettini (Aaron Favila/AP)
Andy Murray soaks in his victory over Matteo Berrettini (Aaron Favila/AP)

Andy Murray added another chapter to his remarkable career with a brilliant five-set victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini on Rod Laver Arena.

It was Murray’s first win over a top-20 player at a grand slam since 2017, while Dan Evans made it four British players through to round two with a four-set win over Facundo Bagnis either side of a three-hour break because of extreme heat.

Rain also caused delays later in the day, but under the roof on Laver Novak Djokovic felt the love from his fans with victory over Roberto Carballes Baena on his return, while Ons Jabeur recovered from dropping the second set to defeat Tamara Zidansek.

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur serves to Tamara Zidansek
Ons Jabeur serves to Tamara Zidansek (Aaron FavilaAP)

Quote of the day

Fritz’s embarrassing art

Jabeur’s hard-working husband

Medvedev brand

Daniil Medvedev has joined the ranks of players with their own logos.

Fallen seeds

Women: Martina Trevisan (21), Kaia Kanepi (31)
Men: Matteo Berrettini (13), Miomir Kecmanovic (26)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu will try to emulate Murray by pulling off a huge victory on Rod Laver when she plays Coco Gauff in the night session on Wednesday.

The clash between the two young stars has been hotly anticipated and will follow matches involving Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Rafael Nadal.

Cameron Norrie is also in action in second round, with the British number one taking on Frenchman Constant Lestienne.

