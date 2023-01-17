Ange Postecoglou does not envisage any late transfer panic from Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou does not envisage any late transfer panic from Celtic

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 4.46pm
The future of Giorgos Giakoumakis is uncertain (Steve Welsh/PA)
The future of Giorgos Giakoumakis is uncertain (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is confident there will be no need for late panic in the transfer window should any of his players leave.

Speculation has been mounting over the future of Giorgos Giakoumakis, with reports claiming he is likely to complete a £3.5million move to Urawa Red Diamonds in the coming days.

But Postecoglou had received no information on any definite departures after his squad’s final training session before Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter against St Mirren.

Celtic completed three signings in advance of and early in January, but all of a defensive mind – centre-back Yuki Kobayashi, right-back Alistair Johnston and the versatile Tomoki Iwata.

Giakoumakis was Celtic’s top scorer in the Premiership last season and although he has struggled for starts in recent months, he is a regular substitute and has scored nine goals in 28 appearances.

Celtic have been linked with possible moves for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung and 20-year-old Gornik Zabrze forward Szymon Wlodarczyk, but Postecoglou still believes there is “no great urgency” in their transfer window plans.

“By bringing in those key players early we are not really on tenterhooks for January,” he said. “If we do happen to lose players, we are not scrambling about trying to replace them.

“We’ve got a strong squad which I’m happy with and we can make our decisions about incomings or exits without the need for any sort of panic on our behalf. Our planning has always been that we try and get our business done early.

“We are still active, I still think there is probably space for one more.

“If no-one exits through this window, that’s fine. Yeah, we have got a big squad but we have already seen from our schedule that they can all contribute.

“But if people do exit we are in a position where we have already covered those absences.”

Postecoglou is not overly concerned with whether players are happy with the game time they are getting.

“There’s only been a handful of players who haven’t had an opportunity this year,” he said. “For the most part, they all play, they all contribute.

“I have said in the past, you can have guaranteed game time but you won’t play for this club, or any big club. Guaranteed playing time, you can get at a club which is maybe not as strong or not competing for trophies.

“But that’s not what these players want, they want to be the best and they want to win every competition. To do that they understand you need to have a strong squad and you need to compete for places and that’s what they do.

“If at any point a player is not happy with that or wants more game time, there is one way to do that and that is to train harder and present yourself in the best possible way. Or you can look for other opportunities elsewhere.

“But I don’t spend time worrying about whether a guy is happy with what contribution he is making. I am actually looking at the contribution he is making, that’s more important to me.”

Postecoglou is planning changes against St Mirren, who remain the only Scottish team to beat Celtic this season.

Sead Haksabanovic, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy are back in contention after returning to training too close to Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock on a heavy Hampden pitch.

“It’s fair to say the conditions and the game itself took a fair bit out of the boys, so there will be some changes,” Postecoglou said.

“I guess the pleasing thing for me is guys who have been out recently – Haksabanovic, Ralston, Welsh and McCarthy – are all training and available. Alistair Johnston is good now after not starting the weekend’s game.

“I feel it’s a good one to freshen up the team.”

