‘Big lungs’ from Andy Murray has Rio raving – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 17 2023, 6.18pm Updated: January 17 2023, 6.25pm Andy Murray won an epic clash with Matteo Berrettini (Aaron Favila/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17. Tennis Andy Murray secured a famous win. Ladies and gentlemen, ANDY MURRAY 👏He saves match point in an instant classic with Berrettini!@andy_murray • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/yeNqttGZAK— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2023 Thanks to everyone for all the kind messages. We left it all out there. Hope you enjoyed the show. ❤️— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 17, 2023 Rio was impressed. Wow… big lungs there @andy_murray!Mad respect 👏🏽👏🏽#AusOpen @eurosport— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 17, 2023 But Murray’s mother needed to calm down. I w just been to the bar to de-stress.— judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 17, 2023 Football Beth Mead was thankful for the support she has received since her mum’s death. I just want to take a minute to thank family, friends and the footballing world for the love & support since the passing of my mum. It means the world to me and my family during this difficult time. Much love 🫶🏼❤️— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) January 17, 2023 Harry Winks finally made his Sampdoria debut. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Harry Winks (@harrywinks) Bruno Guimaraes vowed to make a swift return for Newcastle. Faith moves mountains! I'll be ready faster than ever 3️⃣9️⃣🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zEGlAtuB8V— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 17, 2023 Gary Lineker made a dad joke. Eat heartily. ❤️ https://t.co/vQGD9bDVWN— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023 Cricket Luke Wright shared his travel tips. Special day on Waiheke Island yesterday celebrating a family birthday. If you ever visit New Zealand I highly recommend this place. Amazing vineyards and beaches! pic.twitter.com/ZcbNfRwa2g— Luke Wright (@lukewright204) January 17, 2023 KP was looking down. Duomo in Milan this morning…👀 pic.twitter.com/CYgts08T2R— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 17, 2023 Waqar Younis quashed speculation he was set to become Pakistan bowling coach. Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach roll of Pakistan🇵🇰 team. Let me be very clear I have not approached and I have no intentions of taking taking that job #ThankYou— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 17, 2023 Rugby union Sam Warburton backed Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad announcement. Love this! Putting some faith in the next gen🔥 Some athletes and big players for future in there! 👏 https://t.co/sRIgchENnc— Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) January 17, 2023 Formula One Carlos Sainz was out on the slopes. 🏔️ Pushing the body in the Dolomites!–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/eyabMCwW1l— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 16, 2023 Cycling Geraint Thomas and son had a high-level debrief on the Tour Down Under. Day one of the 2023 season done and dusted 👌 Coach Macs straight in for a high level debrief 🤓 #TourDownUnder pic.twitter.com/0TNQJ8ym4X— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) January 17, 2023 Cycling in the rain. Sketchy little wet prologue but I stayed upright 🙌😅 Looking forward to the rest of the week 👊 #TourDownUnder 🇦🇺📸 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/JO9UNjYLfz— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 17, 2023 New togs for Mark Cavendish? Got that faaaade into my British Champion jersey 🔥 @AstanaQazTeam pic.twitter.com/B7WOc5QlpE— Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) January 17, 2023 