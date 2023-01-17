Kevin Long completes Birmingham comeback in FA Cup win at Forest Green By Press Association January 17 2023, 9.55pm Updated: January 17 2023, 9.57pm Birmingham City’s Kevin Long celebrates (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Birmingham produced a second-half comeback to avoid an FA third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green. Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One’s bottom club. A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round. Forest Green’s early pressure was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards. Visiting captain Jutkiewicz gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance soon after the break when he fired a low effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner. Neil Etheridge produced an incredible double save at the other end to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level. But Tahith Chong’s corner fell kindly for Long who side-footed home to complete the comeback after 65 minutes. The win sets up a clash with Blackburn at Ewood Park. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison 2 Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop 3 Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure 4 Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden 5 Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop 6 Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai 7 ‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost 8 Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing 9 Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal 10 Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy More from The Courier Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'… Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee £19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre Editor's Picks Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit New County Hotel: Independent safety consultants raised 29 concerns about building a month before Perth fire Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar Asda Kirkton staff ‘losing confidence in police’ as disorder and abuse from kids continues Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways and contract situation Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim’s father Perth residents slam plans for ‘second-rate theme park’ at Murrayshall Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal Most Commented 1 Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown - and sends message to 'swithering' fans 2 Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended 3 We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed 4 Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 5 JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally have played losing hand 6 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 7 All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation 8 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits 9 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 10 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event