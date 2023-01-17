Warren Gatland believes Rob Howley should be forgiven after serving betting ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warren Gatland believes Rob Howley should be forgiven after serving betting ban

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 10.03pm
Former Wales attack coach Rob Howley was sent home from the 2019 World Cup (Paul Harding/PA)
Former Wales attack coach Rob Howley was sent home from the 2019 World Cup (Paul Harding/PA)

Warren Gatland believes that Rob Howley should be forgiven for breaching betting rules and been allowed his opportunity to possibly rejoin Wales’ coaching staff.

Former Wales attack coach Howley was sent home from Japan on the eve of the 2019 World Cup and he subsequently received an 18-month ban from rugby, nine of which were suspended.

Howley has since rebuilt his coaching career with Canada and it is thought he was a front-runner to work with Gatland following his return as Wales boss last month.

Former Wales attack coach Rob Howley
Rob Howley (left) with Warren Gatland during their time together with Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

It is understood, though, that any move for Howley was blocked by senior figures within the Welsh Rugby Union.

The make-up of Gatland’s coaching team was completed on Tuesday, with Jonathan Thomas (contact area), joining Alex King (attack), Jonathan Humphreys (forwards), Mike Forshaw (defence) and kicking specialist Neil Jenkins.

“I have got a huge amount of respect for Rob as a rugby coach,” Gatland said.

“I suppose the information given to me was that the timing wasn’t right.

“You would like to think that if anyone was going to be forgiving it would be the Welsh forgiving their own.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named a 37-man squad for the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

“It has been over three years now, but that is not the case at the moment.

“Hopefully, Rob will continue to be involved in rugby. He has been involved with Canada and he has had the backing of World Rugby, who have been funding that position.

“I just think I would like to see him involved at the highest possible level again in the future.”

Gatland has named a 37-man squad for this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship, which Wales kick off against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4.

Wales and Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit
Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury (Joe Giddens/PA)

And while Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is part of that group, he is unlikely to be involved in the Ireland game or against Scotland seven days later because of an ankle injury.

“We are hoping he will be available for the England game (on February 25),” Gatland added.

“We want to have the ability to give him some treatment and having a new attack coach to work with him as well. The indications are he should be up and running for the England game.”

Gatland, meanwhile, said he is looking forward to a World Cup clash against Australia in Lyon on September 24, when former England boss Eddie Jones will be in the Wallabies’ corner as their new head coach.

“I am sure he will bring his own unique style into that Australian role,” Gatland said.

“It was quite a shock they removed Dave Rennie so quickly and appointed Eddie. They feel he can come in and do a job.

“England have obviously been pretty successful against Australia over recent years since Eddie has been involved and coaching England. It’s definitely something to look forward to.”

