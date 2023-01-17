John Eustace hails Birmingham battlers after comeback win at Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham City boss John Eustace praised his side’s attitude after they ‘stood up to the plate’ to produce a second-half comeback against League One bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

Blues were facing an FA Cup exit at the hands of the third-tier strugglers after Ben Stevenson produced a 25-yard stunner to put the Gloucestershire side in front.

But second-half goals from Lucas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long sealed a 2-1 win and ensured Birmingham’s passage into the fourth round.

“First half was a poor performance, Forest Green made it very difficult for us and we had to make a few changes at half-time but the attitudes of those in there is fantastic,” said Eustace, who made three changes at the break.

“We gave opportunities to players who didn’t get a chance in that first half and a few positive changes at half-time.

“We’ve got a small squad here but we’ve got a competitive squad and those changes made a difference.

“It comes down to hard work and desire, we’ve been through a tough spell but to get the win was very important and let’s hope it kickstarts us in the league on Saturday,” added Eustace.

Forest Green’s bright start was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from distance.

Captain Jutkiewicz levelled just after the break with a crisp low drive that gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance just minutes after he denied Scott Hogan with a smart stop.

Neil Etheridge produced an incredible double save to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level.

But it would be Blues with the final say when a Tahith Chong corner fell kindly for Long and he side-footed home.

Josh March squandered a golden opportunity to level, but he struck wide of the post after he beat the Birmingham offside trap.

Rovers boss Ian Burchnall praised their ‘outstanding’ first-half display that rocked the Championship side.

“We’ve felt as if we’ve been on top of teams but haven’t got that elusive second goal, and when they’ve got that quality at 1-0 there’s always a chance,” said Burchnall.

“We create two huge moments through March and Stevens but those are the small details that they took their two chances, and we didn’t take ours.

“Against times like this in the league above, you need to take those moments.”

He continued: “We have to have some context on the team we played tonight, they’ve come from the league above with a strong squad and you saw the player that came on had a really positive impact.”

Birmingham City’s reward is a trip to Ewood Park to face fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round.