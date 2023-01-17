Rob Edwards over the moon after Luton late show earns FA Cup win at Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards was doubly delighted to see Elijah Adebayo pop up with a 97th-minute winner to knock Wigan Athletic out of the FA Cup.

Not only did it put Town through to a fourth-round home tie against Grimsby, it also avoided the need for extra-time – and possibly penalties – on a bitterly cold night at the DW Stadium.

Thelo Aasgaard put Wigan ahead seconds after the restart with a brilliant volley, only for Cauley Woodrow to equalise inside four minutes.

And the visitors always looked the more likely side to win it, with Adebayo eventually making it 2-1 with seconds to go.

“I was really pleased with the start, we had a couple of chances early on,” said Edwards. “They were obviously a threat on the counter attack and with set-pieces, which we knew.

“We started the second half badly, a fantastic goal from their point of view, but defensively we could do better. But we responded very quickly that was important.

“The longer it had gone at 1-0, the more difficult it would have been for us.

“To equalise inside five minutes set us up, and I thought overall we performed really, really well.

“We kept pushing, kept taking risks, kept creating good chances.

“We had to defend well at times, which you’re always going to have to do when the opposition goes direct.

“But I’m delighted to win, especially so late on. And I’m delighted for the lad (Adebayo), because he’s worked so hard in the last couple of games in particular.

“He always works hard but he’s upped that further and you get your rewards when you put the hard work in.

“They’re a good, honest group on the whole really, and the minimum they do is work for each other.

“I’m really lucky coming into a group like this halfway through a season, because everyone gets on so well, and they won’t accept not working for each other.”

For Wigan boss Kolo Toure, his wait for a first victory in charge goes on, with the winless streak now at eight matches.

“I’m gutted for the boys, they gave everything,” he said. “They worked hard from the first minute to the 98th minute, but unfortunately in these moments, a lack of concentration cost us.

“It’s painful, but we need to correct those moments within the game.

“For everything they’ve given, though, I feel gutted. They deserved more than what they got but it’s the little details that make a big difference.

“Luton played well. They put us under pressure and created a few chances.

“We created some chances and it was in the balance. I felt like we looked really strong and it could have gone either way. But it went to Luton and that’s part of the game.

“These things happen in the game. Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they go against you – last week it was us that scored in stoppage-time.

“All you can do is keep your head down and keep working hard, and focus on the next game, which is against the same team.”