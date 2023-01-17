Nigel Pearson proud of in-form Bristol City after FA Cup win at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Pearson proud of in-form Bristol City after FA Cup win at Swansea

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 11.13pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson paid tribute to his team’s resilience after they outlasted Swansea City to make the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Pearson watched his team snatch a 2-1 victory in extra-time through 20-year-old substitute Sam Bell.

The young Bristolian scored his first goal for the club in the 112th minute to earn the Robins a fourth-round tie at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Bell showed pace and power to cut in from the left and fire a shot past Swansea keeper Andy Fisher to make it five matches unbeaten for Pearson’s side.

“I’m pleased because it was a tough game and it’s great to get into the next round,” said Pearson.

“It was a super goal and great finish by Sam Bell – a fabulous way to win the game.

“But all our substitutes had an impact on the game. We knew we would get opportunities and it was down to whether we could dig in and take them.

“The league is obviously the most important thing but we want to build some kind of momentum.”

Mark Sykes had put Bristol City ahead against the run of play with a composed finish after a slick move and clever pass by Bell just past the hour mark.

It was Sykes’ third goal in two games, but Swansea substitute Ollie Cooper levelled the scores in the 73rd minute just seconds after coming on.

Cooper stabbed home a cross by Matt Grimes, but neither side were able to find a further goal inside 90 minutes.

Bell is yet to make a senior start for Bristol City, but his eighth appearance off the bench proved decisive.

Pearson added: “Sam used his pace and ability to cut across the defender. It was a great finish. Sam has waited patiently for his opportunity, but we know he’s a goalscorer.

“The celebrations showed what it means to the players. The spirit in the squad is very good.”

Swansea head coach Russell Martin admitted team paid the price for failing to convert their long periods of dominance into attempts on goal.

“I’m just really frustrated we haven’t won it,” said Martin. “I feel like it’s the same sort of answer I’ve given you a lot of times. We need more in the final third. They had so little until they scored.

“I was really pleased with the performance, we made seven changes, the game didn’t look any different, we were so dominant.

“We needed to show more for the dominance. We gave away a poor goal in the middle of the pitch.

“Their game plan has probably worked really well, Nigel [Pearson] will say.”

