Football rumours: West Ham considering loan move for Harry Maguire

What the papers say

West Ham are considering a move to sign Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire on loan, the Daily Mirror reports. The 29-year-old has lost his place in the United starting line-up since Erik Ten Hag took charge last summer and is effectively fourth choice centre-back.

The same newspaper reports Wolves are targeting one of existing West Ham centre-back, Craig Dawson. The 32-year-old is rated at around £7million and is understood to be keen on a return from east London to the Midlands.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Elsewhere, The Independent says Red Devils winger Alejandro Garnacho is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford with the 18-year-old’s representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring his situation, the paper says.

And Barcelona have “serious interest” in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season, The Daily Telegraph writes. The 32-year-old has less than six months left on his contract with City and can talk to clubs about a pre-contract deal for 2023/23.

Social media round-up

Arsenal star Cedric in talks with Fulham over loan move to Craven Cottagehttps://t.co/g9qIkZuu8M — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 17, 2023

Napoli are closing in on a deal to sign Pierluigi Gollini on loan with buy option from Fiorentina, former Tottenham goalkeeper has already accepted 🔵🤝🏻 #transfers Fiorentina will sign former PSG GK Salvatore Sirigu as part of the deal. pic.twitter.com/UC8jol6oUB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023

Players to watch

France’s Moussa Diaby (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)



Moussa Diaby: Sky Sports reports Arsenal have made initial contact with Bayer Leverkusen about the 23-year-old but the German club do not want to sell the winger.

Leandro Trossard: The Mirror writes that Chelsea are monitoring the future of the 28-year-old Brighton forward who has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.