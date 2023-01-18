Stuart Hogg’s heel injury ‘improving’ as Six Nations countdown continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Hogg’s heel injury ‘improving’ as Six Nations countdown continues

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 12.12pm Updated: January 18 2023, 12.20pm
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is currently sidelined due to a heel injury (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is currently sidelined due to a heel injury (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland star Stuart Hogg’s injury situation has been described as “an improving picture” as the countdown to this season’s Guinness Six Nations continues.

Hogg has missed Exeter’s last three games, including a Heineken Champions Cup appointment with the Bulls in South Africa last weekend, due to a heel injury.

But Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter believes Hogg is on course to recover in time for the Six Nations.

Scotland’s opening fixture is against England at Twickenham on February 4, before Wales travel to Murrayfield seven days later.

Full-back Hogg, who has won 96 caps, is comfortably the most experienced player named by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend in his Six Nations squad.

“The heel is improving,” Baxter said.

“We gave him until the Saturday before we flew (to South Africa). He still couldn’t run with pace or any distance.

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter
Rob Baxter has described Stuart Hogg’s injury as “an improving picture” (Steve Haag/PA)

“It is an improving picture, but he is still not training.

“It is not like a significant ligament or cartilage (problem) or something like that, so there is an expectation he will come through this in time for the Six Nations.”

Baxter, meanwhile, has backed Chiefs wing Jack Nowell to recover strongly from the disappointment of not being selected for England’s Six Nations squad.

Along with fellow wing Jonny May and number eight Billy Vunipola, Nowell was a big-name absentee when England head coach Steve Borthwick named his 36-man group.

Nowell, who is closing in on 50 caps, made his England debut nine years ago.

Baxter added: “He will be disappointed because he is a very competitive man.

“I can quite easily see him demanding his way back into the squad with the quality of his performances.

Exeter and England wing Jack Nowell
Jack Nowell was a surprise omission from England’s Six Nations squad (Ben Whitley/PA)

“If someone said to me I would have Jack Nowell available for every game (during the Six Nations) I would bite their hand off, of course I would. He’s been a great player for us, he is a senior player.

“On the one hand, I am absolutely delighted he is here, but on the other hand I feel for him because he wants to play for England. It’s a double-edged sword, really.

“I am sure he can deal with this. I wouldn’t be surprised if you see almost a man-of-the-match performance from him on the weekend.”

