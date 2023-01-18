Wales’ men’s and women’s teams agree equal pay deal for international matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales’ men’s and women’s teams agree equal pay deal for international matches

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 12.48pm Updated: January 18 2023, 4.14pm
Wales’ men’s and women’s players will be paid the same for representing their country under the terms of a new equal pay agreement (David Davies/PA)
Wales’ men’s and women’s players will be paid the same for representing their country under the terms of a new equal pay agreement (David Davies/PA)

Wales’ men’s and women’s senior players will be paid the same for the first time on international duty under the terms of a new equal pay agreement.

The deal comes into place immediately and covers the period up to and including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

England’s men’s and women’s senior players have been paid the same match fee for representing their country since January 2020, while the Republic of Ireland agreed a similar deal in August 2021.

A joint statement released by Wales men’s and women’s teams said: “Together Stronger has been the mantra across the Cymru national teams for us all, both on and off the pitch as we look to put Wales on the world stage.

“As part of the FAW’s strive towards equality, we are now proud to announce that together, our men’s and women’s teams have agreed to an equal pay structure for future international matches.

“We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh international football, which is important for society as a whole.

“With this agreement in place, we will now look ahead to the Euro 2024 and 2025 qualifying campaigns, as we aim to see further success across both our senior teams in the near future.”

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The FAW is a modern, progressive movement that seeks to improve each day.

End of Year Review 2022
England’s Lionesses have been paid the same as their male counterparts for representing their country since January 2020 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This is another step towards becoming one of the world’s great sports organisations and we thank both the men’s and women’s squads for their brilliant co-operation in getting this agreed.”

The introduction of equal pay for its male and female senior players found support from Hal Robson-Kanu, part of the Wales squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Robson-Kanu, whose ‘Cruyff Turn’ goal against Belgium in the quarter-final of that tournament has entered Welsh football folklore, tweeted: “Amazing to see Wales living by their unwavering mantra of #TogetherStronger!

“A monumental moment that I have no doubt is inspiring many young girls around the country right now. Very proud.”

World champions the United States, Spain and Norway are among nations who have introduced equal pay for male and female players for representing their country.

But Scotland’s female internationals launched legal action against the Scottish Football Association last month over equal pay and treatment claims.

The players want a contract stipulating equal pay and treatment compared to their male counterparts on issues such as training facilities, hotels, travel, kit plus medical and nutritional resources.

The PA News agency understands the Irish FA is progressing towards an equal pay deal for Northern Ireland players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented